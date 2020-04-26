Radio and written tributes to Gavin Lang

The life, friendship and genius of Gavin Lang has been celebrated throughout the media today, featuring much-loved colleagues of the late, great reinsman who shared their stories as the sport mourns his passing.

RSN 927 had Gareth Hall, Adam Hamilton and Mick McGuane host a number of guests across a special edition of RSN Central, as did Talking Trots on SENTrack with co-hosts. Jason Bonnington and Blake Redden.

Additionally, written tributes have flowed in amid an outpouring of love and loss in the wake of Gavin's passing on Friday.

thetrots.com.au has compiled an assortment of these contributions.

CLICK BELOW TO HEAR RSN CENTRAL'S SPECIAL TRIBUTE:

It was an emotional morning on Talking Trots on SENTrack, with Jason Bonnington and Blake Redden talking to John Caldow, Greg Sugars, Nathan McGowan, Jodi Quinlan and Glenn Douglas.

CLICK BELOW TO HEAR TALKING TROTS ON TRACK TRIBUTES:

There have also been a number of written tributes to Gavin Lang.

A piece by RSN 927's Matt Stewart has been republished.

Gavin Lang was the young megastar of a sport that was prominent Australia-wide but the lifeblood of Bacchus Marsh and Melton.

Click here to read Gavin Lang, hero of harness heartland

John Dunne has penned a tribute to Gavin at the National Trotting Weekly.

I sat in the grandstand that night and watched Gavin put on a clinic for those local harness racing fans who braved the chilly winter's night.

Click here to read Gavin Lang: A tribute from John Dunne

Harness Racing Victoria published a vale to Gavin Lang, telling of his vast achievements and enormous legacy.

Gavin’s fight with a rare type of lymphoma has ended at age 61, an outcome that will sadden the many family, friends and admirers that have felt his kindness and witnessed his brilliance.

Click here to read Vale Gavin Lang

Harness Racing Victoria Chairman Dale Monteith and CEO Dayle Brown issued tributes to Gavin Lang on thetrots.com.au.

No words can truly describe the man that his friends knew and loved. He’ll be so dearly missed

Click here to read HRV Chairman, CEO pay tribute to Gavin Lang

Gavin Lang's presence was front of mind through Saturday night's racing at Tabcorp Park, with participants paying tribute to their colleague on Trots Vision. Tim O'Connor produced the following report, which includes a special tribute video.

I thought: if you want to be the best, you have got to try and be like them. But that was never going to happen - there was only ever one Gavin Lang.

Click here to read Trots Review: Drivers "do it for Gav" on emotional Melton night