Rafael Bit wins at Kincsem Park

October 8, 2017 - Trotting action yesterday afternoon was at Kincsem Park Budapest with the good card led by the Featured Zapolya DIJ. Rafael Bit (7g Prime Prospect) took that one for Vereb Zsolt clocked in 1.17.7kr. Samuel Becket AT and Saron were the next two to the line. This weekend drew a large harness racing audience over the multi-day Octoberfest event. Race summary below.

Kincsem Park (Zapolya DIJ, 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart)

October 7, 2017

Race time 1.17.7kr

Rafael Bit (7g Prime Prospect -Becky Ami- Keyser Lobell ), Vereb Zsolt driver, Goran Zolnaji trainer

Samuel Becket AT (5m Diablo Va Bene -Simb Lorrikeet- Pearsall Hanover ), Tibor Hajnal, trainer/driver

Saron (6g Huxtable Hornline -Malesana Jet- Bourbon ), Andor Ansyal driver

The undercard at Kincsem Park resulted in victories by Zora in the two year old trot for amateur driver Andrea Nagyvary and Veronica Fling in the Tibi DIJ, driven by Vejko Mazsity. Those race summaries follow:

Kincsem Park – Ketevesek (purse 500,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart, two year olds)

October 7, 2017

Race time 1.22.7kr

Zora (2f Frullino Jet -Lezer- Baltic Bet ), Andrea Nagyvary driver, Imre Fazekas trainer

Veritable (2m Yankee Mustang -Vraja Zibelor- Komedianmt ), Goran Zolnaji trainer/driver

Zsofesz (2f Vioxx SR -Lencsi- Baltic Bet ), Viktoria Nemeth driver, Lajos Marton trainer

Kincsem Park – Tibi DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart)

October 7, 2017

Race time 1.17.8kr

Veronica Fling (3f Racino -Cicciolina Fling- Supergill ), Veljko Mazsity trainer/driver

Villam Ville (3g Beissinger Hanover -Izaville- Endless Sands ), Imre Fazekas trainer/driver

Tengelic (6f Incredible Cole -Malhana Serey- Malhana Sascha ), Sandor Hegedus up

Last weekend Kincsem Park hosted the annual Hungary Ugeto (Trot) Yearling Sale. 38 head were offered for sale and the topper was hip 37, the filly Amadora (filly by Maximus Lindy -Gazza Jet- Supergill ) consigned by Kabala Menes Kft of Radihaza. She brought US$8,080 to a bid of Hico Bt.

Today at Trabrennbahn Krieau, the horse racing track in Leopoldstadt district, Vienna was held a solid program of upper class trotters. The Krieau track was opened in 1878. The old grandstand and a tower for officials were finished in 1913. Krieau Race Track is the second oldest harness racing track in Europe after the 1834 built Central Moscow Hippodrome. The €15,000 purse Herman Waldbaur was the featured event and it went to the Hubert Brandstatter Jr. teamed Royal Crown Venus. This four year old gelded son of Incredible Hulk was timed in 1.17kr over 2100 meters autostart. Summary follows:

Wien-Krieau AT – Herman Waldbaur Gedenkrenner (purse €15,000, 2100 meters autostart)

October 8, 2017

Race time 1.17kr

Royal Crown Venus (4g Incredible Hulk -Four Roses), Hubert Brandstatter Jr. trainer/driver

Arizona DR (4f Triton Sund -Donatamie), Klaus Dresel driver

Folies Bergere (4g Osieau de Feux -Peace Forever), Erich Hardros up

Thomas H. Hicks



