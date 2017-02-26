Rafolo and Vinci Pierji win in France

February 25, 2017 - Rafolo (9g Love You -Farola) won the harness racing featured Prix de Grobois (purse €28,000, 2750 meters autostart, European eligibles) at 3.2/1 odds at Toulouse. Dominik Locqueneux teamed the barefoot Robert Bergh trainee that is owned by J.O. Jensen. The 1/2 odds favorite Very Very Fast (8g Quaro -Nocturne de Bresse) was second for trainer/driver Benjamin Goetz. 36/1 Un Reve d’Haufor (9g Jasmin de Flore -Jolie Haufor) took third for trainer/driver M.X. Charlot.

At Cagnes-sur-Mer the featured Prix Mimizan (monte, purse €70,000, 16 European starters, 2250 meters) went to 13.2/1 Vinci Pierji (8g Meaulnes du Corta -Intaille) with trainer Matthieu Abrivard in the irons. Cyril Sevestre owns the winner was clocked in 1.13kr. 23/1 Vittorio de Carly (8g Quaro -Gamine des Sarts) was second for Guillaume Martin and trainer Arnaud Desmottes. 7.9/1 Radieux (7g Love You -Dordogne) was third for Cedrik Terry and trainer/owner Lutfi Kolgjini.