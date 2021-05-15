Ragazzo Mach gets the job done

View the Winton harness racing results click here!

It wasn’t the dominating win many were expecting but with a bigger picture in mind, Ragazzo Mach and trainer driver Nathan Williamson got the job done.

The finish was tight and a bit messy as Chuckles got within a neck of Ragazzo Mach and the sulky wheels touched, but Ragazzo Mach held out the challenger.

“Craig’s horse was running around a bit and it got a bit tight just after the line but he was good enough to get the job done,” Williamson said.

It hadn’t been in the plan to race Ragazzo Mach at the Winton Harness Racing meeting today, but Williamson told me during the week that the colt had got away on him and needed another run to take the edge off.

“He went well. He needed the run badly and that’s why we were here. He’s big in order (condition).”

Ragazzo Mach along with stablemates Pembrook Playboy and Kiwitrix head north on Monday for the Harness Jewels in Cambridge early next month.

“It’s to Christchurch then Bulls then onto Cambridge. We’ll be up there by Wednesday afternoon. We want to go early and settle in. They’ll go to the Jewels Trials the week before (Jewels Day).”

Williamson says he’s happy with four year old Pembrook Playboy who will also start on Jewels Day.

“He doesn’t tend to need racing like this fella.”

Southland trained horses that are currently eligible for the Harness Jewels are:

Pembrook Playboy –Nathan Williamson (2) Four Year Old Emerald.

Kiwitrix – Nathan Williamson (10) Four Year Old Ruby.

Ragazzo Mach – Nathan Williamson (5) Three Year Old Diamond.

You’re So Fine – Brett Gray (4) Two Year Old Diamond.

The last and only Southland trained winner on Jewels Day was Beaudiene Bad Babe at Cambridge in 2010.

Southland breeders Todd and Fleur Anderson will have a special interest in this year’s Harness Jewels. They’ve bred seven runners that are currently eligible or on the fringe of making the cut for this season’s feature day at Cambridge.

Dance Til Dawn (Art Major – Shimmy Shoe)-ranked 5th in the Two Year Old Diamond

Allegro (Bettor’s Delight – Safedra)-ranked 12th in the Two Year Old Diamond

Emmy (Bettor’s Delight – De Lovely)-ranked 13th in the Two Year Old Diamond

La Rosa (Bettor’s Delight – Safedra)-ranked 2nd in the Three Year Old Diamond

Blameitonthenight (Bettor’s Delight – Gotta Go Harmony) –ranked 17th in the Two Year Old Emerald

The Falcon (Bettor’s Delight – Tandias Bromac) – ranked 11th in the Three Year Old Emerald

Bad To The Bone (Bettor’s Delight – Beaudiene Bad Babe) – ranked 4th in the Four Year Old Emerald.