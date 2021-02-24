Ragazzo Mach sold

Under pressure for a while, Southland owner Neville Cleaver has agreed to sell his very promising colt Ragazzo Mach.

Cleaver said the Mach Three youngster will remain in Nathan Williamson’s stable until the New Zealand Derby, before heading to Perth where he’ll be fitted for some big West Australian races by Greg and Sky Bond.

“They were quite happy for Nathan to carry on training him and for me to collect the trophy if he wins. Nathan’s really rapt to be hanging onto him,” Cleaver said.

The sale process has been drawn out with more than six buyers looking at purchasing Ragazzo Mach.

“He was vetted this morning and it’s all done as far as that’s concerned. Peter Lagan has got my bank account number so that’s the next stage.”

The buyers began phoning Cleaver before Ragazzo Mach started racing.

“It started at $150,000 which I turned down. He won impressively at Invercargill, then the offer went up to $200,000. I turned down $330,000 for him and ended up getting well north of that. After his last run at Addington Peter said the run was super and you couldn’t expect a horse to go better than that. I had a few sleepless nights. They kept putting the vetting off on me three times and they (early buyers) didn’t come up with the money, that crew. That all happened over a week so I took him off the market.”

Not one to slow down, Cleaver was active on the buyers bench at today’s National Standardbred Yearling Sale in Christchurch, paying $140,000 for Flash Black – a Bettor’s Delight colt out of In The Pocket mare Simply Devine.

“He’s a powerful colt and he’s got two year old written all over him. I wanted to buy a Bettor’s Delight colt. I had quite a few marked down to buy on pedigree.”

Once Cleaver had the pedigree page sorted he inspected all of his choices.

“I like to see the hind leg overstepping the front leg which tells you a horse in going to have a good stride on it and he fitted the bill there.”

The colt attracted spirited bidding.

“I thought I might get him for under $100,000. I just kept chipping away but they kept putting my weights up.”

Today’s outlay was the biggest Cleaver has spent on one horse at a sale.

“It’s been creeping up each time I go back. I’ve loosened the purse strings.”

He paid $60,000 for Ragazzo Mach, $52,500 for Franco Santino, $50,000 for Hopes And Dreams and $20,000 for Onedin Mach.

“I’ve got a Bettor’s Delight out of Hopes And Dreams that will be going to the workouts and trials, hoping to qualify.”

Meanwhile, for the second day in a row a Southern Bred Southern Reared yearling topped the Sale.

Tuapeka Dan, a Bettor’s Delight colt out of 10 win race mare Bonnie Joan was sold to Australian buyers for $240,000. The colt was prepared for the Cummings family by Katrina Price at Winton.

And yesterday at the Trotters Sale, Southland breeder Dave Kennedy sold a Father Patrick colt out of Rae Galleon for $120,000 – the top price paid.

The Sale continues tomorrow with some high quality lots which include Chicago Bear, a full brother to millionaire pacer Chicago Bull.