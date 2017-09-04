Rain does not mar $480,000 Series Finals at H3R

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - The Hippodrome 3R hosted its richest race program of the 2017 season Sunday with the C$480,000 Championship Finals of the Breeders Cup Series and the Future Stars Series for two and three-year-old trotting colts and fillies.

There were eight finals with the three-year-old divisions going for C$65,000 each and the two-year-old's racing for C$55,000 each. Unlike prior years, there were no track records set due to a misty rain throughout the afternoon that turned the track sloppy by the sixth race.

Here are all the divisional final winners.

3YO Colt Pace C$65,000 Final - Perhaps the most exciting of the eight championship finals started out with Noplay (Stephane Pouliot) shooting to the early lead with race favorite C L Sportsaction (Jonathan Lachance) in the pocket to the opening quarter mile in :28.4.

Lachance was not content in the pocket and pulled first-over, giving outside cover to Wildriverbumblebee (Stephane Brosseau) as Western Phil (Scott Young) filled the two-hole gap. Then in the backstretch, Brosseau moved three-wide with Wildriverbumblebee and was able to clear to first-over on the final turn and showing true grit, was able to come on in the stretch to win by one and one quarter lengths in 1:59.1. Noplay was second with Western Phil third.

Last year, Wildriverbumblebee set the track record in the championship final and now has added his second title. The son of Sportswriter, trained by Francis Richard for owner/breeder Dr. John Bradbury of Cookshire-Eaton, posted his third straight win and fifth victory in just seven starts this year. He paid $6.80 to win.

3Y0 Filly Pace C$65,000Final - After three lead changes by the opening quarter mile, YS Tallia and driver Daniel Dube took control of the race from the 1/5 favorite, Yaris Bayama (Sylvain Filion) and kept the lead the rest of the race to win by two and one-half lengths in 1:58.4 over Yaris Bayama. Kinnderuntouchable (Justin Filion) was third.

Unraced at age two, it was the fourth win this year for YS Tallia. The daughter of Western Ideal is trained by Michel Allard and was bred and is owned by Yves Sarrazin of La Presentation and paid $7.20 to win.

3YO Colt Trot C$65,000 Final - Capteur De Reve and driver Daniel Dube captured the championship final for the second straight year with an easy 2:00.1 triumph. Following 16-1 pacesetter Bastiano (Stephane Gendron) from the start, Dube waited until the three-quarter mile pole to go after Bastiano and cleared on the final turn, then opened up in winning by eight and one-quarter lengths over Kinnder Dangerous (Justin Filion) with Sometimes When (Guy Gagnon) third.

It was the second straight win and third victory on the year for the son of Muscle Mass. Capteur De Reve is trained by Maxime Velaye for the Provoquante Stable of Mirabel, who owns and bred the colt. He paid $2.80 to win.

3YO Filly Trot C$65,000 Final - Magestic M, unraced at age 2, winless in eight starts this year, picked the perfect spot to end her maiden status with an upset victory for driver Louis Philippe Roy. Vanilla Star (Richard Simard) had led the field most of the one mile race until Roy came first-over with Majestic M in the backstretch, wearing down Vanilla Star to win by three lengths in a lifetime first victory in 2:03.1. Justice For Eva (Sylvain Filion) was third.

The daughter of Majestic Son is trained by Kevin Maguire and bred and owned by the Maguire Stable of Sainte-Marie. Sent off at 8-1 odds, Magestic M paid $18.30 to win. Race favorite, HP Run Like Mom, had trouble getting behind the starting gate and was never a factor in the race.

2YO Colt Pace C$55,000 Final - Stock with driver Stephanie Brosseau were perhaps the most impressive winner on the day. The 1/9 favorite sped out to a quick :27.3 opening quarter mile from post two and then toyed with the field, opening up in the backstretch and then pulling away with ease to win by 10 open lengths in 1:57.

Phil D'Orleans (Sylvain Filion) was second with G A Speed Sammy (Stephane Gendron) third. It was the second straight win and fifth victory in six starts for the son of Sportswriter. He is trained by Dany Fontaine, bred by Sotirios Anastaopoulus of Sainte-Therese and co-owned with the Gaetan Bono Stable of Montreal. Stock went off as the overwhelming 1/9 favorite and paid $2.10 to win.

2YO Filly Pace C$55,000 Final - Despite the sloppy track, driver Daniel Dube and Lit De Rose had little trouble with the footing as they led from the start, holding the field at bay in wiring the field and winning by five and one-half lengths in 2:02. Katniss S GB (Sylvain Filion) was second with D G's Shadowbell (Jonathan Lachance) third.

It was the third straight win in five starts for the daughter of Leader Bayama. Lit De Rose is owned and was bred by Guy Corbeil of Mirabel and paid $3.90 to win.

2YO Colt Trot C$55,000 Final - With both race favorites going off-stride before the start, it became a wide-open final as Magic Relief (Sylvain Lacaille) led the field until the pocket sitting Yankee Photo (Pascal Berube) came first-over in the backstretch but could not collar Magic Relief.

Meanwhile, Jerome Lombart had Ganymede Lavec on the move along the rail, then swung to the outside and just got up at the wire at odds of 17-1 to win by a three-quarters of a length in 2:07. Yankee Photo was second with Magic Relief third.

The son of Ganymede was winless in five starts going into the final for trainer Andreane Lapierre. He is owned and bred by Jerome Lombart of Bromont and paid $36.40 to win.

2YO Filly Trot C$55,000 Final - Precieuse CC and trainer/driver Claude Beausoleil make a clean sweep of the Future Stars Series, leading from start to finish in a lifetime record mile of 2:03.3, winning by three and one-half lengths. Stand For Justice (Sylvain Filion) was second with Papillon Bleu (Peirre Luc Roy) third.

It was the fourth win in five starts for the daughter of Angus Hall, who is owned by Marie Andree Cournoyer of Chicoutimi. Precieuse CC paid $2.60

Track Notes: Daniel Dube led all drivers with three victories on the afternoon, all in championship finals. Trainer Maxime Velaye has two training wins in the finals, both with Dube driving. Due to the inclement weather, the fastest mile on the day was set in the very first race by Stock, in 1:57. There is no more live racing on Tuesday's, the next live racing card is Sunday, post time 12:30 pm. For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.