Rainbow Room to cast her own glow at Red Mile

Columbus, OH --- She may not be a meteorological phenomenon created by an array of unusual circumstances due to light and temperature, but Rainbow Room could very well be classified as a phenom. After an already stout start to her harness racing career, this royally-pedigreed young lady seeks to add another Grand Circuit triumph to her resume in her Red Mile debut on Saturday (Sept. 30) in an $87,400 division of the Bluegrass Stakes.

“She began to separate herself training down in late winter and early spring,” said Joe Holloway, the filly’s conditioner. “That is when we knew she could be something special.”

Owned by Crawford Farms Racing, Val D’Or Farms and Ted Gewertz, Rainbow Room is a daughter of Somebeachsomewhere and 2012 Hall of Fame inductee Rainbow Blue. The filly, a 100,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase, is a full sister to world champion Somwherovrarainbow and with that kind of family tree, all eyes were upon her when she was unveiled at the Meadowlands for two contests solely for 2-year-olds.

Since those initial forays on the track, Rainbow Room has compiled a record of 7-6-1-0, has collected $311,199 in earnings and has a record of 1:51.2f.

The filly will leave from post six on Saturday with regular reinsman David Miller guiding her journey. She is 8-5 on the morning line, but has some serious competition in the field from rivals Kissin In The Sand (post three, Yannick Gingras, Nancy Johansson, 3-1), Double A Mint (post five, Matt Kakaley, Ron Burke, 4-1) and Majorsspeciallady (Tim Tetrick, Ron Burke, 6-1).

Rainbow Room enters this event after defeating Majorsspeciallady by a hard-fought three-quarters of a length at Hoosier Park on Friday (Sept. 22) in the $200,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management Stakes. The Pennsylvania Sire Stakes champion was third in mid-stretch and raced first-over to catch Double A Mint, then fend off Majorsspeciallady and Strong Opinion to reach the wire.

After she displayed antics in the winner’s circle similar to those of 2015 Horse of the Year Wiggle It Jiggleit, Holloway was succinct.

“She’s really something special,” he told Emily Gaskin, Race Marketing Manager, Commentator and Publicist at Hoosier Park, in a post-race interview. “She’s the nicest filly I’ve had the opportunity to train.”

Holloway, who has been responsible for the careers of the fastest female Standardbred ever in Shebestingin, world champion She’s A Great Lady and 2015 Dan Patch Award winner Divine Caroline, is one of the most humble individuals in regards to the ability of his horses. Holloway also trained triple Breeders Crown victor Jenna's Beach Boy , so his assessment of Rainbow Room should not be taken lightly.

In addition, he and his employees were graciously accommodating when prying eyes wanted to witness this filly up close and personal at Hoosier Park.

“She can be tough, but she knows she is a diva,” her caretaker explained. “We just work around that with her.”

Holloway echoed those words and added his own insight.

“She did not get over the track very well at Hoosier,” he said. “But that was my fault because I already had her shod for Lexington and we had that rain before the race. We did bring her there (Hoosier) in preparation for the Breeders Crown, but we are really looking forward to Lexington with her.

“She does have her own mind about her, but who doesn’t? We just let her be herself and appreciate the opportunity to be around her. We also know this is a tough division with other talented fillies out there too. We are just thankful to have her.”

by Kim French, USTA Internet News Editor