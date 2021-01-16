Rainbowinthewest wins co-feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 15, 2021 — Showing no ill effects from a layoff of nearly nine weeks. Rainbowinthewest powered to the lead from the rail and won as she pleased in Friday’s harness racing co-feature at The Meadows, a $9,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Trot.

Although Rainbowinthewest could have released a pair of early challengers, trainer/driver Brian Zendt would have none of it. He kept the pedal to the metal and the 6-year-old daughter of Andover Hall -Miss Milwaukee responded, scoring in a sharp 1:54.3. Matterlei finished second, 2-1/2 lengths back, with Impulse Buy third.

Brocious Racing Stable and Lone Wolf Stable campaign the winner, who boosted her career bankroll to $168,120.

In Friday’s other co-feature, a $9,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace, Dark Force encountered a surface downgraded to sloppy. But the 6-year-old daughter of Bettor’s Delight -Skinny Dip quarter-poled confidently to the lead and held on late to prevail in 1:53.4 for Tony Hall and trainer Randy Bendis, who co-owns with Pollack Racng LLC.

Dave Palone collected four wins and Hall three on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday when the program features an $8,068.54 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.