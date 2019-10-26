Ramona Hill defies post in Breeders Crown

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 25 - Leaving from the farther-most post 10, Andrew McCarthy made two big moves with harness racing trotter Ramona Hill to easily win the $600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Filly Trot Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday (October 25) over favorite Hypnotic AM by 2 ½ lengths in 153.2.

McCarthy wasted no time as the field left the gate, firing Ramona Hill to the top confidently with Sister Sledge directly behind her, followed by Ms Savannah Belle and Hypnotic AM, cutting the first quarter in :27.

Keeping the field chasing, Ramona Hill, at 14-1, drew away a few lengths, getting to the half in :56 when Brian Sears charged first over with Hypnotic AM to get the lead. May Baby inherited the first-over spot while Tim Tetrick kept Ms Savannah Belle third on the inside.

Hypnotic AM cut the three-quarters mark in a fiery 1:23.4 but it did not take long for McCarthy to pull from second and easily take over Hypnotic AM's lead. Ramona Hill shot away from the field to win in 1:53.2. Sister Sledge (Yannick Gingras) closed on Hypnotic AM to take second. Madame Sherry (Matt Kakaley) finished in fourth at 99-1.

Tony Alagna trains Ramona Hill for owners Bradley Grant and Robert Leblanc and as bred by Crawford Farms.

"She's so talented and she was so slick tonight," said McCarthy. "Leaving from the 10 hole I said I'm going to step her out to the front and I was not surprised she could leave so quickly."

Co-owner Robert Leblanc, in the Breeders Crown winners circle for the first time, said, "When we got the 10 hole we were still positive, we thought she could still get it. We think she is just goint to get better."

Romana Hill (Muscle Hill--Lock Down Lindy) paid $31.80 to win.

To watch the race replay, click here.