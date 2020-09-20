Ramona Hill dominates in Elegantimage

MILTON, September 19, 2020 - Ramona Hill continued her magical three-year-old season with a dominating harness racing victory in the $350,000 Elegantimage Stakes on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

The Hambletonian champion and driver Andrew McCarthy displayed their confidence and patience en route to a 3¾ lengths score in an Elegantimage record-equaling 1:51.4.

"She was as good as ever tonight," said McCarthy. "She's just such an amazing filly, it's just an unbelievable experience to sit behind a horse like that.

"She never really got out of second gear tonight, just kind of worked her way to the front and never really had to ask her at all, she just did it pretty easy."

The Tony Alagna trainee Ramona Hill watched early from in fifth as Trina shot out to post a :27 opening-quarter before Warrawee Vicky cleared to the top. Sister Sledge quickly moved up to the lead in the second-quarter and just as quick was confronted by Sorella, stretching that rival out to a :55.1 half.

Ramona Hill got her cue to go just before the half and marched first-up around the far turn, overtaking Sorella by a pair of lengths at three-quarters in 1:23.1. The daughter of Muscle Hill cruised home confidently with the plugs still in to her sixth win in seven starts this season.

Sister Sledge got by Sorella to finish second, while Fortune Starlet was fourth.

Ramona Hill goes over $950,000 in seasonal earnings with the Elegantimage victory and now sports career numbers of 12 wins and $1.4 million earned in 14 starts for owners Brad Grant, Crawford Farms Racing, Robert LeBlanc and In The GYM Partners.

"I've never won this race and it's on my bucket list being right in our own backyard," said Grant. "To have her here and really not know how good she is, as Andy said she was in second gear, so if that doesn't excite you I don't know what does."

Ramona Hill paid $3.10 to win.

Mark McKelvie