Ramona Hill remains #1 in Top Ten Poll

Hightstown, NJ — All four horses in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll’s top 10 that raced last week won, resulting in no newcomers joining the harness racing group and only one minor shift in the rankings.
Ramona Hill remained No. 1 following her win in the Simcoe Stakes and Tall Dark Stranger stayed at No. 2 after his win in a preliminary round of the Kentucky Sire Stakes. Party Girl Hill and Gimpanzee, both idle and separated by only a point last week, swapped places at No. 3 and No. 4 while Shartin N, also idle, remained fifth.
Completing the top 10 were Ready For Moni (idle), Atlanta (idle), Sorella (conditioned race winner), Reflect With Me (Kentucky Sire Stakes preliminary round winner) and Manchego (idle).
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 10 – 9/15/2020
|Rank
|Name (First Votes)
|A/G/S
|Record
|Earnings
|Points
|Pvs
|1
|Ramona Hill (24)
|3tf
|6-5-0-1
|$765,315
|338
|1
|2
|Tall Dark Stranger (11)
|3pc
|8-7-0-0
|$899,131
|323
|2
|3
|Party Girl Hill
|3pf
|9-9-0-0
|$482,181
|231
|4
|4
|Gimpanzee
|4th
|7-5-1-1
|$643,464
|227
|3
|5
|Shartin N
|7pm
|6-5-1-0
|$282,519
|205
|5
|6
|Ready For Moni
|3tc
|6-5-1-0
|$575,670
|129
|6
|7
|Atlanta
|5tm
|7-3-2-0
|$414,564
|115
|7
|8
|Sorella
|3tf
|8-6-0-0
|$418,404
|112
|8
|9
|Reflect With Me
|3pf
|6-6-0-0
|$233,630
|86
|9
|10
|Manchego
|5tm
|8-4-1-2
|$276,201
|55
|10
ALSO: Donna Soprano 25; Captain Corey 21; Warrawee Vital 8; Action Uncle, Caviart Audrey 7; Century Farroh 6; Charlie May 5; Ocean Rock, Papi Rob Hanover 4; American Courage, Bettor’s Wish 3; Back Of The Neck, Hypnotic AM, Macho Martini, Tattoo Artist 2; Catch The Fire, Darlene Hanover, Guinevere Hall 1.
by Ken Weingartner, for the USTA