Ramona Hill remains #1 in Top Ten Poll

Hightstown, NJ — All four horses in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll’s top 10 that raced last week won, resulting in no newcomers joining the harness racing group and only one minor shift in the rankings.

Ramona Hill remained No. 1 following her win in the Simcoe Stakes and Tall Dark Stranger stayed at No. 2 after his win in a preliminary round of the Kentucky Sire Stakes. Party Girl Hill and Gimpanzee, both idle and separated by only a point last week, swapped places at No. 3 and No. 4 while Shartin N, also idle, remained fifth.

Completing the top 10 were Ready For Moni (idle), Atlanta (idle), Sorella (conditioned race winner), Reflect With Me (Kentucky Sire Stakes preliminary round winner) and Manchego (idle).

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 10 – 9/15/2020

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Ramona Hill (24) 3tf 6-5-0-1 $765,315 338 1 2 Tall Dark Stranger (11) 3pc 8-7-0-0 $899,131 323 2 3 Party Girl Hill 3pf 9-9-0-0 $482,181 231 4 4 Gimpanzee 4th 7-5-1-1 $643,464 227 3 5 Shartin N 7pm 6-5-1-0 $282,519 205 5 6 Ready For Moni 3tc 6-5-1-0 $575,670 129 6 7 Atlanta 5tm 7-3-2-0 $414,564 115 7 8 Sorella 3tf 8-6-0-0 $418,404 112 8 9 Reflect With Me 3pf 6-6-0-0 $233,630 86 9 10 Manchego 5tm 8-4-1-2 $276,201 55 10

ALSO: Donna Soprano 25; Captain Corey 21; Warrawee Vital 8; Action Uncle, Caviart Audrey 7; Century Farroh 6; Charlie May 5; Ocean Rock, Papi Rob Hanover 4; American Courage, Bettor’s Wish 3; Back Of The Neck, Hypnotic AM, Macho Martini, Tattoo Artist 2; Catch The Fire, Darlene Hanover, Guinevere Hall 1.