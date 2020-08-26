Ramona Hill takes over top spot in poll

Hightstown, NJ — Gimpanzee owned the top spot in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll for the first six weeks of the harness racing rankings but week seven brings a new No.1. Ramona Hill, who won the filly division of the Zweig Memorial last week for her fourth consecutive victory, received 21 first-place votes and 330 points to move from No. 2 to atop the ratings. Gimpanzee was idle.

Tall Dark Stranger, who won his North America Cup elimination last week, remained No. 3 and was followed by Shartin N and Manchego, who were idle.

Party Girl Hill, who won her Fan Hanover elim, made the biggest move in the top 10 as she jumped from 10th to seventh. Zweig Memorial Open winner Ready For Moni was the only newcomer to the top 10, at No. 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 7 – 8/25/2020

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Ramona Hill (21) 3tf 5-4-0-1 $731,535 330 2 2 Gimpanzee (11) 4th 6-5-1-0 $592,392 307 1 3 Tall Dark Stranger (3) 3pc 6-5-0-0 $499,131 292 3 4 Shartin N 7pm 6-5-1-0 $282,519 236 4 5 Manchego 5tm 7-4-1-2 $254,921 160 5 6 Reflect With Me 3pf 4-4-0-0 $193,630 120 7 7 Party Girl Hill 3pf 7-7-0-0 $203,681 91 10 8 Sorella 3tf 6-4-0-0 $376,070 89 6 9 Atlanta 5tm 5-2-2-0 $200,092 72 8 10 Ready For Moni 3tc 4-3-1-0 $482,570 67 —

ALSO: Bettor’s Wish 63; Century Farroh 13; Action Uncle 12; Darlene Hanover 10; Back Of The Neck, Bet On Becky 9; American Courage 8; Captain Corey, Tattoo Artist 6; Papi Rob Hanover 5; Dancin Lou 4; Little Rocket Man, Ocean Rock 3; Captain Kirk, Hurrikane Emperor, In Range, Macho Martini 2; Guardian Angel AS, Majestic Player A 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager