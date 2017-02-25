Rapid rise to leading vendor

Taffy Ltd, a Winton (Southland) breeding entity, was the leading vendor by average with more than one lot at the premier yearling sale in Christchurch this week. Taffy Ltd began offering at the sale two years ago.

Taffy Ltd, whose registered directors are Todd and Fleur Anderson, sold three lots this week for an aggregate of $320,000, an average of $106,666. The two colts and a filly were prepared by David Shadbolt at Broadfield (near Christchurch).

The average for the PGG Wrightson two day sale was $27,562.

“We were very pleased with the sale but we prefer to stay out of the limelight as we have not been in the business long,’’ said Todd Anderson.

Taffy Ltd received a top price of $150,000 for a colt by Art Major from Cheer The Lady. He is the first foal of his dam, who won the 2012 NZ Oaks and Australasian Breeeders Crown. The buyer was a client of the Pukekohe stable of Brent Mangos.

The filly by Bettor’s Delight from Gotta Go Harmony was bought for $120,000 by Burnham trainer Mark Jones. She was the top priced filly of the sale. Gotta Go Harmony won the Harness Jewels at two and her first two foals to race have been winners.

The third of the trio, a colt by Mach Three – Beaudiene Bad Babe was sold to Queensland agent Stuart Valentine for $50,000. The colt is the first surviving foal of Beaudiene Bad Babe, whose 22 wins including the Harness Jewels at four and the Southland Oaks.

Taffy Ltd made their first offering at a premier sale two years ago when the company sold a colt by from Beaudiene Bad Babe for $90,000 to trainer Steven Reid. The colt died three months later. The company sold a filly by Betterthancheddar from Gotta Go Harmony for $50,000 last year.

Beaudiene Bad Babe, Gotta Go Harmony and Cheer The Lady came into the ownership of Taffy Ltd after they had raced.

Spreydon Lodge sold four lots at the premier sale for an average of $70,375. A colt by Bettor’s Delight from San Rafaella contributed $190,000 to their aggregate of $281,500. The top priced lot of the sale was bought by Emilio and Mary Rosati, of Sydney.

Arden Lodge, operated by John and Judy Stiven at Tapanui (West Otago) had a stellar premier sale with a top price of $155,000 and an aggregate of $390,500 from seven lots sold for an average of $55,786.

Trainer Cran Dalgety paid $155,000 for a colt by Art Major and the first foal of Rocknroll Arden, winner of the group three Caduceus Club of Southland Classic as a 2yr-old and second in a Sires’ Stakes Final at the same age.

The stud sold a colt by Somebeachsomewhere from Winter Rose for $80,000 to Victoria trainer Geoff Webster. The colt is a half brother to Rocknroll Arden, Bettor’s Strike(Victoria and Tasmania Cups), Arden’s Choice (Caduceus Club Classic) and Southwind Arden.