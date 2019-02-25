Rasmussen will not appeal suspension

Natalie has decided against appealing a heavy suspension over her drive behind Chase Auckland at Menangle last week.

After Miracle Mile night next week she will be sidelined for two months at a time when a number of feature events such as the Woodlands Northern Derby on March 8 behind Ultimate Sniper plus a host of other features and wins. The case was heard on Saturday.

“I had the certain feeling last week I was in for a suspension and probably a longer one. I was sure they had made up their minds about the charge so I was ready for something like this”

“Appealing this sort of charge is a headache anyway with all the coming and going and while I will miss those good races I am rather looking forward to a break from the driving to be honest !”

To add insult to injury Natalie was fined $400 on Saturday for her whip use on Thefixer.

“I was charged with engaging with the shoulder which was a new one to me. I didn’t feel I’d done anything wrong.”

The good news was that the Miracle Mile runners all came through their leadup race well.

“Those three boys were especially fresh and good this morning around the paddock and I don’t think they have taken any harm at all.” Natalie said.

“The draws are going to help. Luke has driven Chase Auckland a bit over here and is an ideal driver for a race like this”

Mark and Natalie both paid a heartfelt tribute to travelling foreman Poi Bowden after Saturday’s success.

“He is just such a good operator and a good judge. He was really big on Spankem all week and he knew what he was talking about” Mark said

“It is just so important to us to have someone who can tell you exactly where the team is at. Its so valuable especially when we cannot be there all the time. He has played a big role in our success”

Natalie was thrilled with the performance of Princess Tiffany especially as she was driven with some reserve.

“I knew from Wednesday work at Addington she was ready so I was very confident actually. But I was conscious she hadn’t raced for some time and I didn’t want her to have a real gutbuster a week before the Oaks Final.

As it happened she got it both ways. I waited until late but she just sprinted past them like the terrific filly she is. I don’t know what she ran her last quarter in but it was 26.5 off the front which is a good guide !”

Ashley Locaz and Cruz Bromac will be in the G1 Bonanza next Saturday and All You Need is Faith in a Free for All having missed a Bonanza start.

Ashley Locaz was brave again after being parked in Thefixer’s race and has come through it in his usual no nonsense style.

If Mark had one reservation on the night it was Dream About Me, who, like Princess Tiffany, only flew over on Friday.

“She went well enough and she ate up well overnight. But she was on and off the bit-more off than on-so that was something to work on”

In a career of many firsts this was the first occasion when All Stars had won four races on one night at Menangle major meeting , though going close on occasions.

Courtesy of All Stars Racing Stables

