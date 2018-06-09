Ken Rattray disqualified for five years

DESTREOS NZ INQUIRY –07 JUNE 2018 – KEN RATTRAY

On Thursday 7 June 2018 stewards inquired into the results of analysis of samples taken from DESTREOS NZ prior to its competing in Race 3 at the Carrick Park Pacing Club on 31st December 2017.



Evidence was heard from representatives of Racing Analytical Services Limited and the Racing Science Centre.

Evidence was tendered by Mr Rattray in relation to his feeding regime and husbandry practices.



Mr Rattray was issued with a charge in writing on 27th March 2018 pursuant to AHRR 190(1),(2) and (4) for failing to present DESTREOS NZ free of the prohibited substance Cobalt.



Mr Rattray reserved his plea to the charge and after giving due consideration to the evidence tendered throughout the Inquiry Stewards sustained the charge.



In determining penalty Stewards took into consideration Mr Rattrays reserved plea, his licence history, including that he had five prior disqualifications for prohibited substance matters, his personal subjective circumstances and the need that any penalty reflect the serious nature of prohibited substance offences and provide both a specific and general deterrent.



Mr Rattray was disqualified for five years, commencing immediately and expiring at midnight on 6 June 2023.



Acting under the provisions of AHRR 195 Stewards ordered that DESTREOS NZ be disqualified from the subject race and the placings will be amended accordingly.



Mr Rattray has appealed against the conviction and penalty.





Adrian Crowther

CHAIRMAN OF STEWARDS – Harness

(03) 6777 1900