Rattray scraps Inter Dom plans

TIME has beaten Sydney trainer Jimmy Rattray’s quest for more Inter Dominion glory.

Rattray, who won two pacing finals with the mighty stayer Beautide, will today (Tuesday) scratch his two contenders for Auckland – Ignatius and Harjeet.

“It was always a bit of a longshot, but I’m pulling the pin now,” he said.

“Harjeet’s had the one trial for me and will have his first start for me this Saturday, while Ignatius only had his first trial back, and it was a soft one, at Menangle yesterday (Monday).

“I’ve run out of time to have them both really primed for a trip away and a tough series like that.”

Rattray said both were being set for Sydney’s Carnival of Miracles in February/March.

“There’s a chance one or both could pop down for a big race or two in Melbourne during their Carnival, but I’ll play that as it comes … see how they are at the time,” he said.

Harjeet is a fascinating addition to Rattray’s barn, having recently moved from his brother Todd’s Tasmanian stable to Sydney.

Like Beautide before him, he was Tasmania’s standout pacer before making the move.

“He’s such a big horse and will definitely get better with racing, especially the mile races, up here,” he said.

“The signs are he’ll do a really good job here, but just how far he’ll go is hard to say at this stage.

“Ignatius will have another trial or two before he goes back to the races, but he seems to come back well and it’ll great to get him back to the track.”

Adam Hamilton