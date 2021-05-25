Day At The Track

Raukapuka Ruler N reigns supreme

03:00 PM 25 May 2021 NZST
Raukapuka Ruler N, harness racing
Raukapuka Ruler N in previous win
Besjon Doda Photo
Post six made no difference for Raukapuka Ruler N in the $37,000 harness racing Open Pace on Monday at Yonkers Raceway as he blasted to the front and dominated the field.
 
Jordan Stratton requested maximum speed from the eight-year-old gelding off the gate, and the pair struck the front midway through the first turn. Raukapuka Ruler N governed his six rivals, none of which were able to challenge, through splits of :27.1, :56.1, and 1:24.1.
 
Raukapuka Ruler N turned for home with Galante A (Jim Marohn Jr.) awaiting his chance in the pocket. The latter made his move as they entered the stretch, but Raukapuka Ruler N refused to be caught and scored by a half-length in 1:52.
 
Galante A settled for place, and Caviart Luca (George Brennan) was third. The winner was a mild upset, paying $21.80.
 
RAUKAPUKA RULER N REPLAY
 
 
Raukapuka Ruler N shook off two straight defeats in the Monday Open to take his second in four weeks. The son of Bettors Delight surpassed the $350,000 earnings threshold and is now 18-for-62 lifetime. Peter Tritton conditions for Tritton 2 Inc. of Pine Bush.
 
Last Monday's Open winner, Leonidas A, was missing in action tonight.
 
Driver Daniel Dube visited the winner's circle three times on the evening; he scored with Mark Witha K (1:53.3) in the sixth then closed out the card with Pyro (1:52.1) in the 10th and Shneonucrzydiamnd A (1:53) in the finale.
 
Yonkers Raceway returns on Tuesday, May 25 with a 10-race card starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
