Post six made no difference for Raukapuka Ruler N in the $37,000 harness racing Open Pace on Monday at Yonkers Raceway as he blasted to the front and dominated the field.

Jordan Stratton requested maximum speed from the eight-year-old gelding off the gate, and the pair struck the front midway through the first turn. Raukapuka Ruler N governed his six rivals, none of which were able to challenge, through splits of :27.1, :56.1, and 1:24.1.

Raukapuka Ruler N turned for home with Galante A (Jim Marohn Jr.) awaiting his chance in the pocket. The latter made his move as they entered the stretch, but Raukapuka Ruler N refused to be caught and scored by a half-length in 1:52.

Galante A settled for place, and Caviart Luca (George Brennan) was third. The winner was a mild upset, paying $21.80.

RAUKAPUKA RULER N REPLAY

Raukapuka Ruler N shook off two straight defeats in the Monday Open to take his second in four weeks. The son of Bettors Delight surpassed the $350,000 earnings threshold and is now 18-for-62 lifetime. Peter Tritton conditions for Tritton 2 Inc. of Pine Bush.

Last Monday's Open winner, Leonidas A, was missing in action tonight.

Driver Daniel Dube visited the winner's circle three times on the evening; he scored with Mark Witha K (1:53.3) in the sixth then closed out the card with Pyro (1:52.1) in the 10th and Shneonucrzydiamnd A (1:53) in the finale.

Yonkers Raceway returns on Tuesday, May 25 with a 10-race card starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.