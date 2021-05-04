Raukapuka Ruler reigns in the rain

New Zealand import Raukapuka Ruler N was supreme through a downpour in the $37,000 Open Pace at Yonkers Raceway on Monday, winning the featured harness racing contest in wire-to-wire fashion.

Jordan Stratton commanded Raukapuka Ruler to take the lead from post five, and the horse did so in a :26.3 opening stanza. He stole a :56.1 second quarter and continued to the three-quarters in 1:24.3 with little opposition offered from the seven others.

Raukapuka Ruler N tuned for home with a two-length gap and put the race to bed with only mild encouragement from Stratton, winning in 1:52.4. A plucky Speed Man N (Scott Zeron) trudged on first-up, but he completed the Kiwi exactor a length and a half short in second. The Real One (Pat Lachance) closed for third off his second-over trip.

RAUKAPUKA RULER N REPLAY

Raukapuka Ruler's score was his 17th from 59 lifetime outings. The eight-year-old gelding's earnings now exceed $340,000. Tritton 2 Inc of Pine Bush owns, and Peter Tritton trains. The son of Bettor's Delight moved to North America in October 2019.

Ostro Hanover captured the $30,000 Preferred Pace one race later in a similar effort.

The six-year-old gelding directed three other leavers to form up behind him going into the first turn, as he used his rail draw to attain front-end control. He governed the tempo through fractions of :27.2, :56.4, and 1:24.3 under orders from Tyler Buter and consolidated the 1:53 victory with a convincing stretch drive.

Ostro Hanover got home a length clear of Ehrmantraut (Zeron), who finished second, and Herrickroosevelt N (Stratton), who took show.

OSTRO HANOVER REPLAY

Ostro Hanover is now 21-for-69 lifetime with a bankroll in excess of $435,000. Daniel Renaud trains the son of Betterthancheddar for the ownership trio of B and I Stables LLC of Closter, Kapildeo Singh of Yorktown Heights, and VIP Internet Stables LLC of Piscataway.

Stratton had a hot night despite the drizzle. He drove four winners: Victorias Maverick (1:52.4) in the first, Lets Have Another (1:51.4) in the fourth, Sheriff N (1:52.1) in the sixth, and Raukapuka Ruler. He leads the drivers' standings with 105 victories.

The total handle of $1,254,745 was the highest on a nighttime card for the track in more than eight years.

Yonkers Raceway returns on Tuesday, May 4 with a nine-race program beginning at 7:15 p.m. EDT.