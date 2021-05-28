Ray Green philosophical after horror draw

Trainer Ray Green is taking a pragmatic view to Copy That copping the worst possible draw for next week’s IRT Harness Jewels at Cambridge.

Copy That has drawn the outside of the second line in the star-studded Civtec 4YO Emerald, joined Amazing Dream (9), Krug (9) and Bolt For Brilliance (11) as glamour horses facing tough draw on the all-mile, all-group one raceday on Sunday week.

Green, as usual, wasn’t panicking.

“Well somebody had to draw there,” he said in his laconic drawl.

“It will make for a good race and we have won a Jewels at Cambridge coming from off the pace with Sir Lincoln.”

Copy That’s draw will obviously see him drift hugely in the markets because while he is undoubtedly the best horse in the race he now faces giving Bad To The Bone (5) and South Coast Arden (7) a decent head start, with at least the bonus he follows out a quick beginner in Steal The Show.

Copy That will have his final pre-Jewels public workout at Cambridge’s breakfast with the stars starting at 10am on Saturday.

Krug’s draw of one on the second line in the IRT 3YO Emerald is made all the more intriguing as he is set to follow out B D Joe, who finished second to him in the Derby and is a natural front runner.

If B D Joe stays in front then Krug gets the trail, the passing lane and punters will feel perky but if B D Joe takes a trail then Krug could be in trouble. It is the perfect Jewels storyline that will have plenty hanging on the words of B D Joe’s trainer Steve Telfer.

Amazing Dream also has barrier one on the second line in the Woodland Stud 4YO Diamond and follows out Southland mare Pearl Harbour, who is not a natural leader.

While the front line isn’t quick it would surprise to see Pearl Harbour hold the front so Amazing Dream could well be off the markers as soon as possible, with the advantage she has a rating 53 mare drawn directly outside her on that second line.

While Bolt For Brilliance’s second line draw is bad enough in the Garrard's Horse and Hound 4YO Ruby it is made so much worse by the fact arch rival in the market Muscle Mountain has drawn the front line, albeit wide.

That will see the Hope-trained trotter start odds-on and he will join other warm or even hot favourites for the day in Akuta (barrier five, McMillan Equine Feeds 2YO Emerald), True Fantasy (barrier three, Hardwood Breeding Syndicate 2YO Diamond) while Highgrove (7), Five Wise Men (7) and Bettor Twist (8) will still all start favourites even from wide front line draws.

The TAB expects to open final field markets at 5pm on Friday but punters will need to follow a prompt on the main daily racing page of the website as tab.co.nz can’t post the full meeting data as usual for meetings further than five days away.

