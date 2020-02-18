Auckland trainer Ray Green was the big winner at the Karaka Standardbred Yearling Sales yesterday almost certainly creating his own special piece of history.

Because he will be the new trainer of three of the four lots that topped the $200,000 mark at a very satisfying sale for New Zealand Bloodstock’s new Standardbred division.

While the sale’s average was almost identical to last year’s huge $46,750 the median increased from $34,000 to $36,250. But the biggest talking point was the sale of four lots for at least $200,000, including a $250,000 sales topper.

Four yearlings sold for $200,000 or over, is a first for any standardbred sale in the Southern Hemisphere and three of them will head to Green’s Lincoln Farm property at Pukekohe.

“It has been a pretty exciting day, we have almost $1million worth in horses to take home,” said Green.

The $250,000 price, a rarity in this part of the world, was paid by Sydney owners Emilio and Mary Rosati for a Captaintreacherous colt out of Hi Ho Silver Lining, sold by Tony and Anne Parker, who raced Auckland Reactor.

A seven-race winning mare she has been a good producer without suggesting she would leave one of the most expensive colts in New Zealand harness history.

But it was a strong sale for champion US racehorse turned sire Captaintreacherous and many of his stock are vendors dreams as early developers and naturally strong looking.

The Rosatis have been using Green as their New Zealand trainer, then often move their horses to Australia when they reach three, with Anthony Butt their new trainer of choice at Menangle where he has just moved into a bigger barn as he expands his training business.

But Green’s main owner is John Street, who owns Lincoln Farms and has had enormous success in both codes.

Street paid $210,000 for one Bettor’s Delight colt sold by Woodlands then returned less than an hour later to by another son of Bettor’s Delight off Woodlands for $200,000.

He was the sales top spender, paying $597,500 for six lots, just ahead of Stonewall Stud who paid $587,500 for 11 lots.

“I had been beaten a couple of times in recent years for horses I wanted and ended up being the underbidder on two or three really good ones,” said Street.

“So I decided to buy the ones I wanted this year.” While three of the big buys from yesterday will join Green, the other $200,000 baby from yesterday will head to the All Stars Stables, with owner Jean Feiss paying $200,000 for a Bettor’s Delight colt from Christian Cullen mare Georgia Brooke.

He was the only lot offered by small-time vendors Georgia Brooke Lodge and they were ecstatic with the price.

NZBS director and operations Manager James Jennings was thrilled with the day’s selling.

“The average is on par with last year and an increased median shows good depth to the Sale,” said Jennings.

“There were pleasing results for a number of vendors, highlighting that the buyers were prepared to pay for quality yearlings.

“We are very happy with the momentum of the sale so far and look forward to it carrying through to Christchurch over the next two days.”