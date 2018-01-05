Outstanding nominees for Hunter Cup

The Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup, a $500,000 Group 1 pacing race at Tabcorp Park Melton on February 3, has attracted an outstanding field of nominees.

The heads of state are at the gates for what presents as an outstanding edition of the harness racing Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup.

The February 3 $500,000 Group 1 attracted 37 entrants when first nominations closed at noon today, including seven of the 10 combatants who battled for the TABTouch Inter Dominion on December 8.

Placegetters Lazarus, Chicago Bull and Tiger Tara are among nominees as are Galactic Star and Soho Tribeca, while fellow finalists Lennytheshark and San Carlo have flagged their intent to lead the Victorian resistance.

In addition to the favourite in all-in markets Lazarus, Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s All Stars’ stable has flagged their intent to also steer Heaven Rocks at the premier pacing race on the Victorian calendar.

Kerryn Manning’s brilliant Victorian Ameretto flies the flag for the females having been the only mare entered, while intrigue will surround once top tier pacers Franco Nelson and Philadelphia Man, who have been nominated despite lengthy lay-offs.

Philadelphia Man is one of four Emma Stewart entrants nominated, having been joined by stablemates Ideal For Real, Shadow Sax and Major Secret.

The A. G. Hunter Cup features on night two of the Summer Of Glory, which will also include the Group 1 Yabby Dam Racing V. L. Dullard Trotters Cup. Night one, on Saturday January 27 at Tabcorp Park Melton, is headlined by the $300,000 Pryde’s EasiFeed Great Southern Star and Australasia’s richest trotting race will share the card with the $200,000 VHRSC Victoria Derby final, $100,000 Alabar Ladyship Cup, $100,000 4YO Bonanza and $50,000 Casey Classic.

