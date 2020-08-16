Reactor Now wins in 1:55

Reactor Now seen here in an earlier victory boasts a lifetime record of 10 wins from 14 starts for $67,530 in stakes

Brilliant Auckland Reactor four-year-old Reactor Now posted his eighth win for the season when he outstayed a strong harness racing field at Shepparton on Saturday night (August 15).

Having his first start for six weeks, the gelding settled down near the rear before circling the field in the middle stages to go up to lead the outside division.

Exploding to the front at the 500 metre mark, Reactor Now dug deep in the final stages to win by half a length.

The mile for the 2190 metres was a sharp 1:55 with the last 800 in 56.7.

Reactor Now boasts a lifetime record of 10 wins from 14 starts for $67,530 in stakes.

To watch Reactor Now win his tenth race click here.

Reactor Now put the exclamation mark on a red-letter weekend for Auckland Reactor .

The former New Zealand superstar led in a winning double at Northam (WA) on the same night as Reactor Now's heroic performance.

Hilo Tyson led from end-to-end to post his fourth success, while Richie Reactor sat parked throughout before notching his maiden win by 19 metres.

Earlier in the day Red Reactor came from near last to hoist a new lifetime mark of 1:56.7 over 2200 metres at Cambridge Raceway, New Zealand.

It was the gelding's seventh success and upped his bankroll to $81,732.

On Sunday night, Auckland Reactor led in another two winners in Auckland Red, who made it four straight at Kilmore winning in a career-best 1:54.9, and Jackson Neptune (Launceston), making it six winners for Auckland Reactor in the space of 24 hours!

Auckland Reactor was also represented by the three-year-old gelding Maxactor, a winner for the second time at Ballarat on Thursday night (August 13).

Auckland Reactor , who is enjoying his best ever season, has sired 84 individual winners in Australia to date and progeny earnings of more than $1.3 million.

For all the up-to-date information about Auckland Reactor , who is standing this season at the St Fort Stud, Moama (NSW), of leading studmaster Tony Peacock, visit the new website www.aucklandreactor.com

By Peter Wharton