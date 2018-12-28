Readly Express in Grand Prix de Bourgogne

December 27, 2018 - The harness racing weekend at Paris-Vincennes includes the Grand Prix de Bourgogne (Gr. II, 120,000€ purse, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters with the top three finishers gaining an auto-invite to the Prix d’Amerique).

Today at Paris-Vincennes are several upper level races including the Quinte+ Prix de Salvanhac (purse 64,000€, 2700 meters, 14 European starters). This one went to the 15/1 outsider Cayenne du Houelle (5f Scipion du Goutier -Irina de la Frette) with Kevin Leblanc at the lines, timed in 1.15kr. Cayenne won for the 11th time in a 48-race career, now for 230,045€ earned. Franck Leblanc bred and trains this winner. The 2.2/1 favorite Nancy America (7f Revenue -Camargue) was a close second for driver Franck Nivard, owner Stall Leumas and trainer Philippe Billard. 6.7/1 Class Action (6f Scipion du Goutier) rallied for third handled by owner/trainer Ch. Dreux. 51/1 Coral Sea (6f Niky) was fourth for Alexandre Abrivard and fifth was 57/1 Benjamine Gede (7f Insert Gede ) for Damien Bonne. The 2€ Q+ exact order winning ticket paid 48,625.20€.

The day’s featured Prix de Chateau Chinon (Gr. III, purse 95,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to 2.3/1 odds Fakir du Lorault (3m Vaillant Cash -Native du Lorault) handled by Francois Lecanu for trainer Frederic Heon. This winner scored for the sixth time in a 23-race career that has produced earnings now of 217,000€. Race time was 1.15.2kr off pedestrian fractions. 59/1 Frisbee d’Am (3m The Best Madrik -Miska des Rondes) was second with trainer Richard Westerink aboard. 3.4/1 Holy Water (3m Pastor Stephen -Longisland Icetea) was next with Bjorn Goop at the lines for trainer Tomas Malmqvist. 12/1 Flo Wood (3f Singalo -Tip Top Lady) was fourth with Matthieu Abrivard handling this filly for trainer Yves Boireau and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

Thomas H. Hicks