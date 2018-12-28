Day At The Track

Readly Express in Grand Prix de Bourgogne

05:57 AM 28 Dec 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bold Eagle
Bold Eagle is also in the Grand Prix de Bourgogne
Paris Turf Photo

December 27, 2018 - The harness racing weekend at Paris-Vincennes includes the Grand Prix de Bourgogne (Gr. II, 120,000€ purse, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters with the top three finishers gaining an auto-invite to the Prix d’Amerique).

Today at Paris-Vincennes are several upper level races including the Quinte+ Prix de Salvanhac (purse 64,000€, 2700 meters, 14 European starters). This one went to the 15/1 outsider Cayenne du Houelle (5f Scipion du Goutier-Irina de la Frette) with Kevin Leblanc at the lines, timed in 1.15kr. Cayenne won for the  11th time in a 48-race career, now for 230,045€ earned. Franck Leblanc bred and trains this winner. The 2.2/1 favorite Nancy America (7f Revenue-Camargue) was a close second for driver Franck Nivard, owner Stall Leumas and trainer Philippe Billard. 6.7/1 Class Action (6f Scipion du Goutier) rallied for third handled by owner/trainer Ch. Dreux. 51/1 Coral Sea (6f Niky) was fourth for Alexandre Abrivard and fifth was 57/1 Benjamine Gede (7f Insert Gede) for Damien Bonne. The 2€ Q+ exact order winning ticket paid 48,625.20€.

The day’s featured Prix de Chateau Chinon (Gr. III, purse 95,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to 2.3/1 odds Fakir du Lorault (3m Vaillant Cash-Native du Lorault) handled by Francois Lecanu for trainer Frederic Heon. This winner scored for the sixth time in a 23-race career that has produced earnings now of 217,000€. Race time was 1.15.2kr off pedestrian fractions. 59/1 Frisbee d’Am (3m The Best Madrik-Miska des Rondes) was second with trainer Richard Westerink aboard. 3.4/1 Holy Water (3m Pastor Stephen-Longisland Icetea) was next with Bjorn Goop at the lines for trainer Tomas Malmqvist. 12/1 Flo Wood (3f Singalo-Tip Top Lady) was fourth with Matthieu Abrivard handling this filly for trainer Yves Boireau and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Open II Pace, Trot headline program
28-Dec-2018 06:12 AM NZDT
Meadowland's wagering format shakeup
28-Dec-2018 05:12 AM NZDT
Promotion at Hanover Shoe Farm
28-Dec-2018 03:12 AM NZDT
2018 Post Time Awards Thursday
27-Dec-2018 17:12 PM NZDT
Dayson becomes a millionaire
27-Dec-2018 16:12 PM NZDT
Foiled Again. Team Burke sweep Awards
27-Dec-2018 06:12 AM NZDT
Merry Christmas and a happy New Year
27-Dec-2018 02:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News