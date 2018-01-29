Ready Cash quinella's $1m Prix d'Amerique

January 28, 2018 - The Timo Nurmos trained, Bjorn Goop driven and Bro Byggnads AB owned and 2.2/1 second choice Readly Express (6m Ready Cash -Caddie Dream) raced perfectly second over in tier two around the final bend and then surged to the front on then leading Bird Parker and gamely held off 2.1/1 harness racing favorite, defending and two time champion, Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) and Franck Nivard to win the winter classic timed in 1.11.2kr.

The 97th edition of the Prix d'Amerique is raced over the grande piste at 2700 meters for a purse of €1,000,000 and had 18 of the world’s best at the start, that took the judges several attempts to get the field underway.

Fractions were steady (1.12.6kr at the 1500 meters to go mark; 1.11.6kr at the 1000 and 1.11.7kr at 500 remaining).

Propulsion (7m Muscle Hill -Danae) at 4.2/1 rallied for third driven by Orjan Kihlstrom after being the second leader when he took over from Oasis Bi.

Belina Josselyn (7f Love You -Lezire Josselyn) also rallied nicely for J-M Bazire at 6.8/1 to capture fourth ahead of 72/1 Briac Dark (7m Prince Gede ) and driver Matthieu Abrivard.

Leader Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash ) and Italy’s Ringostarr Treb (8m Classic Photo earned the final checks.

The exact order Quinte+ payoff was €993.

Thomas H. Hicks