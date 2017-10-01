Readly Express wins Championship at Solvalla

September 30, 2017 - Jorma Kontio confidently steered 1/5 favorite Readly Express (5m Ready Cash -Caddie Dream- Viking Kronos ) to victory in today’s Gr. I European Championship for harness racing five year-olds at Solvalla, raced over 2140 meters autostart with 500,000SEK to the winner. Total purse in euro was €101,888. Bro Byggnads AB owns this Timo Nurmos trainee. 8.9/1 Treasure Kronos (5f Raja Mirchi -Glide About- Yankee Glide ) sat fifth on the pegs and escaped to rally strongly for second driven by Christoffer Eriksson for trainer Jerry Riordan. Third was early pacesetter 43/1 Nappa Scar (5m Scarlet Knight -Butterfly Player) for trainer/driver Per Lennartson that eventually sat the pocket behind the race winner. Race time was 1.12.kr with quick final fractions.

Earlier in the week (Sept.27) was the 10th leg of the Gr. III Grand National du Trot at Lisieux (purse €90,000, 2725 meters) and Cantin de l’éclair (5g Jet Furtuna -Noce Joyeuse) scored for Tony LeBeller timed in 1.14.5kr. The 25 meter handicapped Vulcania de Godrel (8f Memphis du Rib ) was second for driver Anthony Barrier and third was 25 meter penalized Unero Mobtaval (9g Nem ) handled by Eric Raffin. Venus de Baily finished fourth.

Other interesting winners this week included 8.7/1 Desir Castelets (4m Quaker Jet -Ophelie Jet) in the September 26 Paris-Vincennes Prix Valleda (purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 13 starters) timed in 1.14.3kr and reined by Franck Ouvrie.13/1 Dusty Wood (4m Goetmals Wood ) was second ahead of 23/1 Defi Pierji (4g Roc Meslois ).

Thomas H. Hicks