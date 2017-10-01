Day At The Track

Readly Express wins Championship at Solvalla

10:48 AM 01 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Readily Express, Harness Racing Cantin de lclair, Harness Racing
Readily Express
ATG Photo
Cantin de lclair
ATG Photo

September 30, 2017 - Jorma Kontio confidently steered 1/5 favorite Readly Express (5m Ready Cash-Caddie Dream-Viking Kronos) to victory in today’s  Gr. I European Championship for harness racing five year-olds at Solvalla, raced over 2140 meters autostart with 500,000SEK to the winner.  Total purse in euro was €101,888. Bro Byggnads AB owns this Timo Nurmos trainee. 8.9/1 Treasure Kronos (5f Raja Mirchi-Glide About-Yankee Glide) sat fifth on the pegs and escaped to rally strongly for second driven by Christoffer Eriksson for trainer Jerry Riordan. Third was early pacesetter 43/1 Nappa Scar (5m Scarlet Knight-Butterfly Player) for trainer/driver Per Lennartson that eventually sat the pocket behind the race winner. Race time was 1.12.kr with quick final fractions.

Earlier in the week (Sept.27) was the 10th leg of the Gr. III Grand National du Trot at Lisieux (purse €90,000, 2725 meters) and Cantin de l’éclair (5g Jet Furtuna-Noce Joyeuse) scored for Tony LeBeller timed in 1.14.5kr. The 25 meter handicapped Vulcania de Godrel (8f Memphis du Rib) was second for driver Anthony Barrier and third was 25 meter penalized Unero Mobtaval (9g Nem) handled by Eric Raffin. Venus de Baily finished fourth.

Other interesting winners this week included 8.7/1 Desir Castelets (4m Quaker Jet-Ophelie Jet) in the September 26 Paris-Vincennes Prix Valleda (purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 13 starters) timed in 1.14.3kr and reined by Franck Ouvrie.13/1 Dusty Wood (4m Goetmals Wood) was second ahead of 23/1 Defi Pierji (4g Roc Meslois).

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Bettor's Up gets game win in Keystone Classic
01-Oct-2017 12:10 PM NZDT
Rosecroft ready to go prime time
01-Oct-2017 10:10 AM NZDT
Christen Me to make Yonkers debut
01-Oct-2017 03:10 AM NZDT
Manchego maintains record in Bluegrass
30-Sep-2017 17:09 PM NZDT
Dayton Derbies at Dayton Raceway
30-Sep-2017 17:09 PM NZDT
Osprey Vision upsets in Batavia Downs trot
30-Sep-2017 17:09 PM NZDT
Drea's Good Powow captures feature
30-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News