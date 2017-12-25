Lots of Groupe action at Paris Vincennes

December 24, 2017 - Seventeen trotteurs entered by prestigious Criterium Continental today at Paris Vincennes, the harness racing Gr. I Epique contest (2100 meters autostart, total purse €240,000 ) for four year olds with the winner obtaining an Amerique ticket at end of January.

Five mares were entered and they took the top three finishing spots. 16/1 Doria Desbois (4f In Love With You -Ivaniez) scored for Matthieu Abrivard, owner/trainer Christophe Feyte and E.A.R.L. Guitet-Debois bred the winner. Race time was a quick 1.10.7kr with a furious kick home after fast fractions (1.05.3kr at 1500 remaining; 1.08.1kr at the 1000; 1.09.9kr with 500 to go). Doria Desbois now has nine career wins in 22 outings for €325,710 earned. She raced third in the third tier before an explosive late move. 6.9/1 Draft Life (4f Ubriaco -Maflymede) was a solid second for Eric Raffin driving for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron. 18/1 Delia du Pommereux (4f Niky -Nounes du Pommereux) finished third for trainer/driver Sylvain Roger and breeder/owner Noel Lolic. 2.7/1 Django Riff and 30/1 Dragon des Racques were the next pair to the line. Urlo dei Venti was scratched.

Readily Express wins Prix Tenor de Baune

Many awaited his arrival at Vincennes and a presumed battle with Twister Bi. Readly Express (13) did not disappoint and easily won his ticket to America as the Gr. II Prix Tenor de Baune (total purse €120,000) champion at Paris-Vincennes, after racing on the lead much of the way, using a slow pace directed by Bjorn Goop. Distant in his wake after a perfect pocket journey, Treasure Kronos (8) held second, in front of Charly du Noyer (11). Fractions were as follows over the classic 2700 meter distance (1.12.9kr with 1500 to go; 1.14.1kr at the 1000; 1.14kr with 500 remaining; 1.12.9kr finish).

Readly Express (5m Ready Cash -Caddie Dream) was off as 1.3/1 favorite for driver Bjorn Goop, trainer Timo Nurmos and BRO Byggnads AB, the owner. His career earnings are now €1,063,424.

29/1 Treasure Kronos (5f Raja Mirchi -Glide About) was second driven by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Jerry Riordan and Aeto & Dios AB. 23/1 Charly du Noyer (5m Ready Cash -Ornella Jet) handled by Yoann Lebourgeois was third for trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie Normandy Spirit. 4.3/1 Carat Williams (5m Prodigious -Miss Williams) was fourth for David Thomain and 2.6/1 Twister Bi (5m Varenne -Lorraine Bi) rallied late to be fifth for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Riordan and Pasquale Ciccarelli. Caid Griff and Coup Droit earned the sixth and seventh paychecks. Wild Honey was scratched and Cobra Bleu was a misque dq in the lane.

Dexter Fromentro and Eveil du Chatelet win Groupe Monte tests

Today’s Paris-Vincennes card was far more than Criterium Continental and Prix Tenor de Baune. Two monte groupe events also highlighted the program. The Gr. II Prix Emile Riotteau (purse €120,000 , monte, 2700 meters, nine starters) went to 1.7/1 Dexter Fromentro (4m Qwerty -Princesse d’Ombree) clocked in 1.14.5kr with Camille Levesque in the irons as he increased career earnings to €183,870 with his fourth lifetime victory. Thomas Levesque trains the winner, up in the final strides, for owner Pierre Levesque and he was bred by Francoise Meslin. 10/1 Derby du Dollar (4m Rodrigo Jet -Magalie du Dollar) was second with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Sylvain Roger and third was 25/1 Dragon d’Avril (4m Thorens Vedaquais -Sirence d’Avril) for Adrien Lamy and breeder/owner Sebastien Houyvet. 3.3/1 Dawana was sixth

Next up was the €240,000 classic Prix de Vincennes (Gr.I, monte, 2700 meters, 14 starters, three year olds). 73/1 Eveil du Chatelet (3m Very Look -Uranie du Chatelet) scored with J-Y Ricart in the irons. J-M Bazire trains the winner, that recorded his second career win in 11 starts, now for €150,180 earned. Today he more than tripled career bank account. 7/10 favorite Evidence Roc (3f Paris-Haufor -Misfase du Boulay) took second for trainer/jockey Emilie LeBeller and Ecurie d’Embeli, just missing with a game challenge. Third was 5.2/1 Elladora de Forgan (3f Gazouillis -Hamina) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Franck Leblanc.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from France.

Thomas H. Hicks