Ready Cash colt sells for $232,000

Three times lucky! Twice the organizers of the Swedish International Yearling Sale had to postpone the harness racing sale because of technical difficulties. But finally, Thursday evening (Aug. 27) the technical setup worked and the sale was on.

The most expensive yearling was a colt sired by Ready Cash named Windmill Jam, who was sold for 2 Mio. SEK – or $232,000 US.

The dam of Windmill Jam is Swiss Account, a Swedish mare sired by Muscle Hill, who took a mark of 1.56.4f and earnings of $85,000. This is her first foal.

At the sale, several yearlings sired by North American first crops-sires like Walner and Southwind Frank were sold and also yearlings from the first crop by Swedish stabled Propulsion and Nuncio.

Five yearlings sired by Walner were in high demand and sold for an average of $91,000, while five yearlings by Southwind Frank sold for an average of $48,500 dollars.

Ten yearlings by Propulsion sold for an average of $51,500, while the average price for yearlings sired by Nuncio was $36,700 – for each of six head.

Father Patrick had nine yearlings sold for an average of $91,000.

Link to the sales pages with results https://yearlingsale.se/

by Karsten Bønsdorf, USTA Senior Newsroom Correspondent