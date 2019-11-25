Ready Cash sires a 100,000€ trifecta

Gallant Way in his first semi-classic and his first association with David Thomain

November 23, 2019 - The Jacques de Vaulogé Prize brought together the best harness racing three year old males on the Gravelle plateau.

Eleven colts started in this Group II, played on the 2,700 meters of the big track.

Philippe Allaire's armada hit hard again, placing his residents in the top three places with Gallant Way in the lead.

Gallant Way (3m Ready Cash -Queen Flore) took the Vincennes co-feature (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, 11 starters) timed in 1.14.6kr.

David Thomain teamed the 9/1 winner for trainer Philip Allaire and breeder/owner Jacques Pauc to his sixth career win in 14 starts, now for 166,700€ earned.

2.6/1 Golden Bridge (3m Ready Cash -Usenza) was second for trainer Allaire, pilot Yoann Lebourgeois and breeder/owner Michel Tessier.

The 7/10 favorite Gotland (3m Ready Cash -Sanawa) was third with Eric Raffin up for owner/trainer Allaire.

16/1 Gatsby Perrine (3m Bird Parker -Unabella Perrine) was fourth, this one too an Allaire trainee that Anthony Barrier teamed for owner Jean Francois Mary.

What a day for Allaire and sire Ready Cash .

Ready Cash

Defi de Retz Wins Q+ Prix de Quimper at Vincennes

Today’s Quinte+ Prix de Quimper (purse 59,000€, 2850 meters, 13 starters) saw the 9/10 favorite Defi de Retz (6m First de Retz -Nouvelle s’Atout) score timed in 1.12.5kr, his 14th career win in 40 starts.

Alexandre Abrivard teamed the J-M Bazire trainee that now sports career earnings of 224,790€ for owner Mme Ottavia Roffi-Urano.

12/1 Django Bocage (6g Real de Lou ) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois and 5.7/1 Dreambreaker (6g Offshore Dream ) took third for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Bazire.

16/1 Diablo du Noyer and 8.6/1 Diego Sautonne completed the top five.

There were 319 exact order Q+ winning tickets that paid 1.799.60€ each.

The Q+ pool was 2,719,969€ and the total of all pools on this race exceeded 5,884,000€.

Defi de Retz (Le Trot Photo)

On the undercard was the Prix de Meslay du Maine (purse 56,000€, 2700 meters, 16 starters) and 32/1 Capitane France (7g Modern Jazz -Quanta Rosa Sun) scored timed in 1.14.4kr.

Matthieu Abrivard teamed this William Bigeon trainee to his ninth career win in 47 starts.