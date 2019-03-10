Ready Cash son takes 170,000€ Gr. I

March 10, 2019 - Today’s Gr. I UET Master Series Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin (purse 170,000€, 1609 meters autostart, nine harness racing International starters) went to late rallying Readly Express (7m Ready Cash -Caddie Dream) with Bjorn Goop aboard for trainer Timo Nurmos and owner Bro Byggnads AB.

The grand champion tied the race record of 1.08.90kr set a year ago by Bold Eagle, and increased his career earnings to 2,201,824€.

Goop and Ready Express were away from the gate sixth as Romain Derieux put Dijon (6m Ganymede-Sonate d’Aunou) on the lead with Uza Josselyn (8f Love You-Teza Josselyn) in the pocket for Gabriele Gelormini.

Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) fired off the gate from past seven and engaged Dijon, but Derieux did not take back.

Dijon parked the Eagle around the first turn and into the backside when Bold Eagle showed weakness.

He was being followed by Bahia Quesnot (8g Scipion du Goutier-Queen Ines) and her pilot Junior Guelpa took up the challenge to Dijon as they battled into the long lane when Dijon looked a winner until Readly Express caught him nearing the official finish post at Cagnes sur Mer and moved ahead by half-length at the extra 1609 meter finish line.

Dijon and Bahia Quesnot, both timed in 1.09kr, gamely held second and third with Uza Josselyn fourth clocked at 1.09.2kr.

Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore-Quismy de Montfort) was away fifth and finished fifth timed in 1.09.3kr and trying to follow Readly Express.

Unique Juni and Bold Eagle was dq’s, the latter pacing in the lane after fading badly.

Thomas H. Hicks