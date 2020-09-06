Ready For Moni captures $215,000 Goodtimes

MILTON, ON - September 5, 2020 - Ready For Moni overcame some tense moments in the middle-half to win the $215,000 Goodtimes Stakes on Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The son of Ready Cash and driver Yannick Gingras navigated a less than ideal trip and steering troubles to power down the centre of the track and stop the clock in 1:52.1 for a 2 ½ length score over a rallying Hot Wheelz at 40-1.

To watch the race replay click here.

"I had a really hard time moving him wide and in the backstretch I was worried because I could barely get him to the two-lane path," said Gingras, noting Ready For Moni was locked on the right-line. "At the top of stretch I forced him and that's the difference between (him) this year and last year, last year he would've made a miscue, but tonight he was just all professional."

Hayek led the field to the half in :55.3 under a snug hold from driver Sylvain Filion. Play Trix On Me and driver Bob McClure started a bid for the front racing to the half, but were left parked with Hayek's Ben Baillargeon stablemate HP Royal Theo on his back.

Ready For Moni and Gingras, sitting fifth, tussled for a moment to the outside and back to the rail before finally sitting on the back of HP Royal Theo and ultimately catapulting by in the stretch for the victory.

HP Royal Theo settled for third, while Capricornus hugged the pylons to a fourth-place finish.

Trained by Nancy Takter, Ready For Moni is now five for six on the season with over $600,000 earned to bring his career numbers to nine wins and $886,520 in earnings for owners John Fielding, Lindy Farms of Conn., Herb Liverman and Bud Hatfield. His only loss this season was a runner-up finish in the $1 million Hambletonian.

Ready For Moni is eligible to the upcoming Canadian Trotting Classic. He paid $2.40 to win.