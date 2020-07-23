Ready To Run update

Excited to update all the people that have made contact regarding the harness racing “NUTRIEN READY TO RUN SALE”.

We have received interest from both NSW and VIC stables, with the sale to be active online for three days from Friday 20th through to Sunday 22nd November 2020.

These dates will coincide with the finals of the Victorian Breeders Crown, which we believe should maximise exposure and sale competition.

After entries close we will confirm a track in NSW to breeze up horses on Sun 1st Nov allowing time for trainers to then head to Victoria for the Breeders crown.

We plan to showcase the Victorian horses on Sunday 8th November which will coincide for the first round of heats for the Victorian Breeders Crown.

Our online sale will then run over the weekend of the Breeders Crown Finals from the 20th – 22nd November.

Nutrien will organise official times and footage to be taken on the tracks along with additional footage and still photos that will be edited to ensure the high quality and consistent promotion of all horses. This footage will be posted online is available two weeks prior to the sale opening.

Sale Entries Will Be $330 Inc (GST), With Commission Set At 7% For SOLD Horses.

Horses not sold will incur no additional charges other than the listing fee, with vendors able to set reserves on all horses.

The upset price for the sale will be $4,000 (plus GST), where applicable. All sales will be settled in 28 days from the date of sale.

Entry forms for the “Ready to Run” sale will be available on our website www.nutrienequine.com.au from Monday 1st August and close Friday 28th August 2020.

Once entries are closed we plan to have pedigrees sent to all vendors by the end of September to be proofed, with the catalogue then ready to go online from Monday 5th October 2020.

We look forward to keeping you updated on this sale, however, in the meantime if you have any queries please contact one of us at any time,

Mark Barton 0419 488 256. | Joel Fleming 0467 725 195 | Maree Rogan 0428 658 395