Ready to Run Sale - Nutrien Equine

Thank you to all the people that have enquired about our forthcoming harness racing Ready to Run sale.

We can now confirm the details for this sale which will go live online from Friday 20th through until Sunday 22nd November 2020.



The sale has been planned to be active and promoted throughout the Victorian Breeders Crown period with heats for this series commencing Saturday 7th November and their Grand Final Saturday 21st November 2021.

NSW based horses will be breezed up at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Sunday 1st November, allowing adequate time for these trainers to head to Melbourne for the heats of the Victorian Breeders Crown where required.



We have also received a good number of entries located in country Victoria and we are now in discussions with the Shepparton club to confirm a suitable date to breeze up these horses during the first week of November. We are excited to complement this sale with a select offering of New Zealand based horses, that will be also breezed up during the first week of November.

Full catalogue details and pedigrees will be available online from Monday 7th October with breezed up track footage to be finalised and uploaded for viewing by Friday 13th November.

We look forward to offering this select catalogue of around 25 2yo horses Ready to Run and believe they will offer a great opportunity for people interested in horses ready to race in early 2021.

Entries will be still accepted throughout next week, with entry fees $300 (plus GST), along with a commission rate of 7% on horses sold through the sale.

As usual if we can be any assistance please contact us.

Nutrien Equine

Mark Barton | 0419 488 256

Em Yeo | 0418 923 355

Nutrien Equine Tamworth | 02 6765 5211