Day At The Track

Real Cool Sam, Hypnotic AM stay unbeaten

06:28 AM 04 Aug 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Real Cool Sam, harness racing Hypnotic AM, harness racing
Unbeaten Real Cool Sam and driver Dave Miller
Lisa Photo
Hypnotic AM and driver Brian Sears
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ -- Real Cool Sam iced the field in Saturday's (Aug. 3) $324,550 Peter Haughton Memorial for 2-year-old male trotters, beating Rome Pays Off by 2-1/4 lengths in 1:53.1 at The Meadowlands for his fifth victory in as many starts. Expectations was third.
 
Real Cool Sam's time was a track record and equaled the world record for a 2-year-old gelded trotter.
 
Real Cool Sam, the 1-2 favorite, took his time getting to the front in the Haughton. Rome Pays Off was the early leader, but saw Synergy take the top spot prior to the half. Real Cool Sam and driver David Miller were fifth at the half and followed the first-over cover of Expectations around the final turn before drawing off in the stretch.
 
Fashion Farms bred and owns Real Cool Sam, a son of Muscle Hill out of Cooler Schooner, trained by Jim Campbell. He has earned $216,998 this season. The horse was named in honor of late Meadowlands Racetrack announcer and broadcaster Sam McKee by Fashion Farms' owner Jules Siegel, who credited McKee with keeping him cool during nervous moments prior to his horses racing.
 
"He was a real good friend of mine," Siegel said. "He used to come down to the apron and watch me walking around as nervous as I was.
 
"I really appreciated what Sam did. I realize he did things for a lot of people, but to me it was a very personal thing. I know other people have done the same thing (naming horses in McKee's honor), but for me it was something special."
 
In the $310,700 James Doherty Memorial for 2-year-old female trotters, Hypnotic AM remained undefeated with a two-length win over Sherry Lyns Lady in 1:53. Hello Tomorrow finished third.
 
Hypnotic AM, bred and owned by Anders Strom's Courant Inc., is 4-for-4. She is trained by Marcus Melander and was driven to victory by Brian Sears.
 
The 2-5 favorite Hypnotic AM was fourth through the first half of the race, which saw Hello Tomorrow led to the first quarter before yielding to Crucial at the midpoint. Sears moved with Hypnotic AM and was alongside Crucial at three-quarters before kicking home to victory.
 
"It's a fantastic group of fillies this year, and for her to win first-over like that in 1:53 is fantastic," Strom said.
 
Hypnotic AM, by Chapter Seven out of Daydream AM S, has earned $196,932.
 
by Ken Weingartner, for the USTA
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Greenshoe gives Melander sweep of Hambo elims
04-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Green Manalishi S upsets; Gimpanzee defeated
04-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Lather Up shatters 1-1/8 mile world record
04-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Tall Drink Hanover dominates in Shady Daisy
04-Aug-2019 06:08 AM NZST
Real Cool Sam, Hypnotic AM stay unbeaten
04-Aug-2019 06:08 AM NZST
Mission Accepted converts in Vincennes Trot
04-Aug-2019 05:08 AM NZST
There is no ham in Hambletonian sandwich
04-Aug-2019 01:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News