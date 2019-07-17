Real Cool Sam remains unbeaten

WASHINGTON, PA, July 16, 2019 -- Real Cool Sam won the battle of unbeaten young trotters Tuesday at The Meadows when he overpowered Can't Say No down the backside and kept him at bay late in a $188,016 Pennsylvania Sires Stake for freshman harness racing colts and geldings. His time of 1:55.2 matched the stake record established by What's The Word in 2017.

In the other divisions of the event known as the Hickory Pride, Ake Svanstedt scored a training/driving double with Gangster Hanover and King Alphonso.

Both Real Cool Sam and Can't Say No entered the Hickory Pride off two straight wins to begin their careers and sharp wins in PA All-Stars splits at Pocono. Can't Say No had a post position edge -- 3 to 9.

But Real Cool Sam, a Fashion Farms homebred Muscle Hill -Cooler Schooner gelding, got away in mid-pack for David Miller and launched a powerful uncovered bid that carried him past Can't Say No in a heartbeat. Can't Say No rallied in the stretch, but Real Cool Sam stayed 2-1/2 lengths ahead, with El Ideal third.

"He's pretty gifted," said winning trainer Jim Campbell. "He can turn it on pretty quick anytime you want him to. I don't think Dave was really asking him; he still had the earplugs in. He got a little too 'studdy'; that's why we had to geld him. But training-wise, he's showed a lot from the word go. If he comes out of this okay, we'll take him to the Meadowlands for the Peter Haughton."

Svanstedt, who entered six in the stake, said Gangster Hanover appeared to be the best of his young trotters training down.

"He got sore and struggled a little bit," he said of the son of Father Patrick-Global Desire. "He's on his way back again, and he raced very good today."

In the Hickory Pride, Gangster Hanover had little trouble fashioning a front-end victory in 1:55.3 in his career debut. S Class was second, 1-1/4 lengths back, with Patriarch Hanover third. Svanstedt owns Gangster Hanover with SRF Stable and Brittany Farms.



Gangster Hanover

Svansted gave King Alphonso a 30.3 second-quarter breather, and the son of Muscle Hill-Amour Heiress needed every bit of it in his pari-mutuel bow, holding off Dublin by a nose in 1:57.1. Hell Patrol completed the ticket.

"He's a strong horse, but he felt alone and tried to get out a little," Svanstedt said. "But he's a strong and fast horse." King Alphonso races for Svanstedt, Bender Sweden, Little E LLC and Douglas Sipple.

"Downtown" Brady Brown piloted three winners -- including a pair at 22-1 and 21-1 -- on the 14-race card.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association