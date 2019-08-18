Real Cool Sam equals world record at Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 17, 2019 -- Real Cool Cam had what you might call a fair-to-middlin' day in Saturday's $186,016 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows. Not only did he equal the world record 1:54.4 for freshman gelding trotters on a five-eighths-mile track, but he also extended his career unbeaten streak to six.

The time matched that of Amigo Volo, who logged his record just one week ago at Harrah's Philadelphia. Ironically, Amigo Volo competed in Saturday's PASS, finishing second in a different split. Real Cool Sam's mile also is a track record for The Meadows and equaled the mark for the Florida Pro, as the stake is known.

In the previous wins in his remarkable streak, Real Cool Sam never led at the quarter. The son of Muscle Hill-Cooler Schooner, whom owner Jules Siegel of Fashion Farms named to honor the late race caller Sam McKee, extended that streak as well, getting away third for David Miller before brushing to the point past the quarter.

Real Cool Sam opened a daylight lead and, though King Alphonso was gaining at the wire, scored comfortably by 1-1/4 lengths. Hell Patrol finished third. His six straight wins have earned $248,134 for Real Cool Sam.

"He looked very comfortable, and Dave said he raced very easily," said winning trainer Jim Campbell. "I'm very blessed to be able to train a horse like Sam. If I were sure he'd make the PASS final without going to the fourth leg, I'm not sure I'd go there. There have been a lot of winners, though, so I have to look into that. I'm trying not to get too many starts into him this year."

Rome Pays Off and Gangster Hanover took the other Florida Pro splits, each in 1:55. Rome Pays Off quarter-poled to the top for Mattias Melander and held off Big Oil by 1/2 length, with Chestnut Hill third.

" I felt in control all the time, but he's still a little immature," Melander said. "He really didn't know what he was doing up front, so I had to keep him on the bit all the time. He feels like he has it all."

Marcus Melander conditions the son of Muscle Hill-Order By Wish, who vaulted over $100,000 in lifetime earnings, for SRF Stable.

$80,000 PA Stallion Series -- 2-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Trotters

Miller extended his big day In Saturday's subfeature, winning three of the four divisions with Town Victor, Beyond Kronos and Saxon -- the latter two for Campbell. Spring Roll captured the other split.

Town Victor prevailed in 1:56.1, fastest of the stake, by saving his brush until the three-quarters and outdueling Loyal Fox Hanover to down him by 1/2 length, with Don Grigio third. It was the second PA Stallions victory for the Winning Mister-P Town Girl gelding.

"He was lucky today when a couple of the favorites made breaks," said Rich Gillock, who trains and owns the homebred with Barbara Richardson. "But I'd rather have some good luck for a change."

Spring Roll rebounded from a near-disastrous outing when he had something other than racing on his mind.

"He had the 9 hole last time and tried to duck out the draw gate," explained winning driver Aaron Merriman. "He made a break, but when he came back trotting, he was phenomenal. So I actually was very confident today. He was loaded, and he was well in hand."

On Saturday, he found late racing room between horses and scored in 1:57.4, 1-1/2 lengths better than Matter Of Focus. Libero Hanover earned show. Chris Beaver trains the son of Cantab Hall-Won Ton Hanover and owns with Robert McNerney, Bill Manes and Leo Fleming.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the card features a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly trotters -- a $164,002 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $40,000 PA Stallion Series event -- as well as a $1,501.28 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.