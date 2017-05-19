Day At The Track

Reasinforpleasin lowers lifetime mark

10:26 AM 19 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
ReasinForPleasin.jpg

Reasinforpleasin (Conway Hall) put in a harness racing career best effort in the Thursday co-feature at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The Dave Spagnola trainee picked up second over cover approaching the half in the $9,000 feature for New York sired trotters and charged hard in the stretch before stopping the timer in 1:58.1 to lower his lifetime mark.

Reasinforpleasin enjoyed success as a freshman two years ago and also did well in 2016 as a sophomore despite having only started nine times.

On a scorching hot Thursday afternoon in the Spa city, the four year old trotter recorded his second win in seven seasonal tries with Frank Coppola Jr in the sulky.

Scarey Karie (Phil Fluet) came on late to be the runner-up while longshot Thanks For Playin (Dan Cappello Jr) earned the show spot.

Steve La Belle's Kinda Naughty (Conway Hall) prevailed in the other co-feature going coast-to-coast in 1:59 with Jimmy Devaux in the sulky.

Live racing continues on Friday night at Saratoga with a 6:45pm first post.

Mike Sardella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tony Ciuffetelli wins NAADA Final
19-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Verruso wins Billings Trot at Monticello
19-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Preakness weekend at the Downs
19-May-2017 13:05 PM NZST
Tag Up And Go takes top trot
19-May-2017 12:05 PM NZST
Reasinforpleasin lowers lifetime mark
19-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
$3.3 billion in economic activity in New York
19-May-2017 07:05 AM NZST
Ariana G ready for return
19-May-2017 06:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News