Reasinforpleasin lowers lifetime mark

Reasinforpleasin ( Conway Hall ) put in a harness racing career best effort in the Thursday co-feature at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The Dave Spagnola trainee picked up second over cover approaching the half in the $9,000 feature for New York sired trotters and charged hard in the stretch before stopping the timer in 1:58.1 to lower his lifetime mark.

Reasinforpleasin enjoyed success as a freshman two years ago and also did well in 2016 as a sophomore despite having only started nine times.

On a scorching hot Thursday afternoon in the Spa city, the four year old trotter recorded his second win in seven seasonal tries with Frank Coppola Jr in the sulky.

Scarey Karie (Phil Fluet) came on late to be the runner-up while longshot Thanks For Playin (Dan Cappello Jr) earned the show spot.

Steve La Belle's Kinda Naughty ( Conway Hall ) prevailed in the other co-feature going coast-to-coast in 1:59 with Jimmy Devaux in the sulky.

Live racing continues on Friday night at Saratoga with a 6:45pm first post.

Mike Sardella