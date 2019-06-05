Reclamation wins her sixth in a row

WILKES-BARRE PA - Reclamation was a 1:51.2 winner in the $17,500 distaff featured pace at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Tuesday night, raising her harness racing scorecard to six wins in a row and 13-for-21 lifetime.

The four-year-old daughter of A Rocknroll Dance , driven by Matt Kakaley (who had four successes on the card) for trainer Ron Burke, was on top at every call for the first time during her winning streak, clearing to the lead before the first quarter in :27. Once in command, Reclamation got to the half in :55.4, sped up to ward off first-over challenger Monica Gallagher to the 1:23.2 three-quarters, then in the stretch withstood the two mares directly behind her - Clear Idea gained from the pocket but missed by half a length, while third-in Sidewalk Dancer fanned wide and was ¾ of a length behind Clear Idea.

This was Reclamation's third win in as many Pocono starts this year, but she'll have a new challenge in her next start for owners W J Donovan and Donal Murphy, as she has earned her way out of this classification.

The Somebeachsomewhere mare Attention Hanover had to come uncovered into a :55.1 last half, but showed courage to post her first victory of the year in 1:53 in the $14,000 co-featured pace for females. Attention Hanover and driver Simon Allard got by pacesetting Intoview by three quarters of a length for trainer Steve Salerno, who also shares ownership in the mare with Dean Casaday.

Two more claims on Tuesday, for a total of $39,000, ran the four-card weekly total over the half-million-dollar mark for the first time in the meet, with $544,500 paid out for sharp horses from Saturday to Tuesday, raising the meet total well over $4.1 million.

PHHA / Pocono