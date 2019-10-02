Day At The Track

Record $1,100,000 for yearling

01:51 PM 02 Oct 2019 NZDT
The world record price for a Standardbred yearling racehorse was set Tuesday evening at $1,1,00,000 for the full brother to harness racing trotting star Greenshoe, Hip No. 44 Maverick, shattered the record book Lexington Selected Yearling Sale.

Maverick is sired by Father Patrick from the mare Designed To Be. The winning bidder was Bradly Grant. The colt was  consigned by Kentuckiana Farms.

The prior record price for a yearling was $825,000, purchased by the Cancelliere brothers for Detour Hanover, a full-brother to Donato Hanover who sold at the 2011 Harrisburg Yearling Sale.

More to come later.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

