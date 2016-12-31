Record-breaking pacer heading to Australia

Vincent is going home but he shouldn't be expecting a warm welcome.

The big mover in the New Zealand three-year-old pacing ranks is set to return to his native Australia in a few weeks for the heats, and hopefully final, of the Victoria Derby on February 4.

He paid for the trip with a magnificent display of power pacing to beat the older horses at Alexandra Park today, a win that looked dramatic enough but the real quality of which wasn't evident until the time was announced.

In just his sixth start Vincent sat parked for the last lap and bolted in but in doing so broke the national all-comers record over 2700m from a standing start --- so paced the popular distance faster than any horse in New Zealand history.

So while he didn't start the season rated one of the glamour three-year-olds in the All Stars arsenal, he is set to be their Victoria Derby rep.

That will be a return to where the son of Art Major was purchased two years ago for A$130,000 as co-trainer Mark Purdon continued to mix his major yearling purchases between Australia and New Zealand. "He just keeps getting better and would be working his way up the ladder," said co-trainer Natalie Rasmussen. "He is big and strong and that was a huge win when you consider the time." Vincent He isn't the only early winner from Alexandra Park today who could be heading to Australia, with trainer Robert Dunn considering the trip with Alta Maestro. The beautiful juvenile remained unbeaten when winning another heat of the Young Guns, his gate speed a crucial weapon in out-pointing Spankem. Dunn has one eye on the famous Bathurst Gold Crown with Alta Maestro, a series he won over 25 years ago with his all-time great Master Musician. But before any NSW plans are confirmed, Alta Maestro will stay in the north for the group one Young Guns Final in early March. Alta Maestro - NZ Herald