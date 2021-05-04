Record handle closing night at Pompano

Pompano Beach, FL - It wasn't the Fourth of July but there were plenty of pari-mutuel fireworks at Pompano Park as the famed South Florida closed out its season with record breaking handle while several other pools were at--or near--record levels on Sunday night.

Total handle exceeded $1.7 million, giving Pompano its record 21st million dollar plus program for the season. In it's previous history dating back to 1964, the track had a total of six such nights.

The "Send-It-In" Army members were rewarded with some healthy rewards as the 50 cent Pick-5, with a $100,000 guaranteed pool, paid $708.10 with two odds-on favorites, two 4 to 1 shots and a single 8 to 1 winner comprising the mix.

The fourth race pentafecta paid $17,064.78 for the 20 cent ducat on the 4-10-5-2-7 combo and the Pick-6 paid $8,239.50. A pair of Pick-4 events were bolstered by record or near-record pools and the Super Hi-5 finale, with the 2 to 1 favorite winning, returned $3,089.64 for the 20 cent ticket with the 5-6-1-4-8 combination.

Driver Kevin Wallis swept both feature events, scoring with this own The Lionking AS ($4.20) in the $11,000 Isle Mile I-II trot and Kinnder Jackson ($2.20) in the $12,000 Isle I pace for Jake Huff, who is the trainer for owners Our Three Sons Stable and Rosie Huff.

KINNDER JACKSON REPLAY

Wallis had a "grand-slam" on the card, also scoring with TT Conway ($3.60) and Muscles Aplenty ($5.60).

Dave Ingraham continued his hot hand with a driving double steering Rock N Roll Rosie ($2.60) and Take Abit of Life ($15.40) to the winner's circle as fillies and mares were in the spotlight in those events.

Two new drivers on the Pompano Park scene, JD Wengerd and Chris Shaw, joined the festivities for the final program, each contributing to the fireworks with winner's circle appearances--Wengerd steering Pick Six ($10.80) to a photo finish win and Shaw picking up a double with Noah's Mill ($18.20) and Matt's Choice ($6.60) in the finale.

For full race results, click here.