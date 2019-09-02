Record miles from Shartin N, Hannelore Hanover

Chester, PA -- Not only did Shartin N ($2.10) and Hannelore Hanover ($3.00) emerge as the final preliminary winners in their respective $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series events on Sunday (Sept. 1) at Harrah's Philadelphia, but they erased a pair of decade-long harness racing track records in the process.



Shartin N erased Southwind Tempo's 1:48.3 record for older pacing mares with a 1:48 performance in the Great Northeast mares pace (race 11), and driver Tim Tetrick indicated the 40-time winner had plenty in reserve.



"I just kept the bit in her mouth and let her pace to the wire," Tetrick said. "It's cool what she did, and everyone who watched knew she could have gone a lot more. I could have gone 1:47.2 with no problem."



The 6-year-old daughter of Tintin In America was unhurried at the outset, stalking in fourth from the pegs while Write Me A Song (Yannick Gingras) drilled a :25.4 first quarter. With nine-sixteenths to go and Caviart Ally (Andy McCarthy) now in control of the terms, Tetrick and Shartin N angled first-over and accelerated steadily to take charge through a :53.3 half before clearing upon reaching the backstretch.



From there, Shartin N was under a stout rein to the winning post, sprinting powerfully through a pair of :27.1 splits to cap her 1:48 mile, beating Caviart Ally by 1-1/2 lengths. Apple Bottom Jeans (Corey Callahan) was third.



Shartin N took three-fifths of a second off Southwind Tempo's previous track record for older pacing mares and establishing herself on level pegging with Somwherovrarainbow as the fastest female pacer ever on a five-eighths-mile track.



Jim King Jr. trains Shartin N for Richard Poillucci, JoAnn Looney-King and Tim Tetrick LLC.



After faltering in her Maple Leaf Trot elimination last week, Hannelore Hanover bounced back with a 1:52 mile in the Great Northeast trot (race seven), shaving two-fifths of a second off Buck I St Pat's previous course record for older trotting mares, established in 2008.



The 7-year-old Swan For All mare worked to an easy lead from post three and controlled splits of :27.3, :56.2 and 1:24.3 in line to Yannick Gingras. Nearing the top of the stretch, Hannelore Hanover faced a brief challenge from Muscle M Up (McCarthy), and appeared to have him measured. Off the corner, Muscle M Up broke stride and Hannelore Hanover coasted to a 3-1/4 length win over Rich And Miserable (Tyler Buter), who inherited second. Pappy Go Go (George Napolitano Jr.) finished third.



Ron Burke trains 46-time winner Hannelore Hanover for the Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino and the J&T Silva Stables.



The sub-featured $18,000 top-level conditioned pace saw Rodeo Rock ($4.20, Eric Goodell) brush aggressively from fourth en route to a 1:49.1 win over Trump Nation. Robert Cleary trains the 6-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven gelding for Royal Wire Products Inc.



Rodeo Rock keyed a 5-3-1-6-4 combination in the fifth-race Jackpot Hi-5, which multiple players cashed in on for $107.86. As a result, a carryover of $12,257.89 will head to Monday afternoon's (Sept. 2) fifth race.



Post time for the 13-race Labor Day card at Harrah's Philadelphia is 12:40 p.m. Eastern.



by James Witherite, doe Harrah's Philadelphia