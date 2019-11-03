Record set in Orsi Mangelli Finale

Axl Rose (3m Love You-Linda di Casei-Uronometro) surged wide to the lead in the first lap and then gamely held on for a short victory over Amon You SM (3m Love You-Emon Sante Fe’ OM-Lemon Dra-Keystone Sante Fe) in winning the Grand Premio Orsi Mangelli Finale in Italy, clocked in a record 1.11.3kr.

Alessandro Gocciadoro reined and trains the winner and Antonio Greppi teamed the stablemate that is a grand-daughter of the great Keystone Sante Fe that the late Dave Rankin successfully campaigned in the USA..

The previous race record was 1.11.6kr from 2011 by Brad de Veluwe. The Grand Premio Orsi Mangelli Finale was raced over 1600 meters for a purse of 319,000€. Gocciadoro trainees also were third and fourth. Aramis EK ( 3m Nad Al Sheba ) and Orjan Kihlstrom took third ahead of Ares Cat (3m Ideale Luis ) with Antonio DiNardo aboard. Velten Von Flevo was fifth for Rick Ebbinge.

The two batterias (eliminations) leading to the finale produced upsets. Juan Bros (3m Muscle Mass -Ziezo Buitenzong) took the first 1600 meter elim for a purse of 22,000€. Pietro Gubellini teamed the Alessandro Gocciadoro trainee. Race time was 1.12.7kr. Gocciadoro was second with Aramis EK (3m Nad Al Sheba -Freedom EK-Bon Vivant). Third was the invader from France, General du Parc (3m Lejacque d’Houlbec -Amazon du Parc-Extreme Aunou), reined by Alexis Prat. Fourth was Alrajah One (3m Maharajah-Mariu’-Varenne) with Enrico Bellei at the lines. Trainer Gocciadoro started three in this batteria.

The second batteria (same distance and purse as the first) saw Aom You SM (3m Love You-Emon Sante Fe’ SM) score timed in 1.11.9kr with Antonio Greppi aboard for trainer Gocciadoro who started four in this elim. Axl Rose (3m Love You-Lindi di Casei-Uronometro) with trainer Gocciadoro aboard, was second, ahead of Velten Von Flevo (3m Ganymede-Babette Flevo) teamed by Rick Ebbinger for trainer J.W.M. Engwerda. Another Gocciadoro trainee Ares Caf (3m Ideale Luis-Ira Caf) ended fourth for Antonio DiNardo.

Arnas Cam Wins Orsi Mangellli Filly

Arnas Cam (3f Ready Cash-Nadia Cam-Varenne-Zeffira AC) rallied to win the PR Orsi Mangelli Filly (purse 88,000€, 1600 meters) last evening at Ippodromo Vinovo, timed in 1.12.8kr and reined by Santo Mollo.

Erik Bondo trains the impressive grey filly that defeated Amber Prad (3f Timoko- Sinead Prad-Love You) with trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro her pilot. Graine de Crack (3f Booster Winner -Pearl MIP-Workaholic) took third money for trainer Philippe Allaire and reinsman Andrea Guzzinati. Ampia Mede SM (3f Ganynmede- Polimpia Slide SM-Yankee Slide) was fourth, handled by Vincenzo D’Allessandro Jr.