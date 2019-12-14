Day At The Track

Record set in Royal Mares Trot in Italy

03:08 AM 14 Dec 2019 NZDT
Sharon Gar, harness racing Sharon Gar, harness racing
Sharon Gar and driver Roberto Vecchione
Gaet photo
Sharon Gar pedigree

The GP Royal Mares (purse 88,000€, 1600 meters autostart) at Napoli Agnano saw Sharon Gar (8f Varenne-Geneve Gar-Lemon Dra) score in record time 1.10.7kr with Roberto Vecchione aboard for trainer Holger Ehlert.

The previous record was 1.11.1kr set by Trendy OK. A half-length off Sharon Gar was second finishing Ua Huka (6f Muscles Yankee-Fancy Bi) with Andrea Farolfi up with third to Tersa OB Sonic reined by Antonio Di Nardo.

A day earlier at Siracusa was the PR Mediterrareo (Gr. III, purse 40,040€) and victory went to Aramis EK (3m Nad Al Sheba-Freedom EK-Bon Vivant) timed in 1.13.1kr with Alessandro Gocciadoro up. Anthony Leone (3m Lebessio Grif-Gasping Ferm) was second and third went to Akela Pal Ferm (3f Maharajah-Remilla di Palle).

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Next article:

Latest News
