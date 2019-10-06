Record-setting Lexington Sale continues

Lexington, KY — Trotting colts Captain Corey, by Googoo Gaagaa, and Stonebridge Danish, by Conway Hall, shared top honors at Friday’s (Oct. 4) fourth harness racing session of the Lexington Selected Sale, each selling for $150,000 as the sale exceeded $40 million in gross for the first time in history.

Friday’s session totaled $4.58 million, driving the overall gross to $43.51 million for 633 horses, with Saturday’s final session remaining. Last year’s sale established the previous record for gross sales, with $39.77 million for 702 horses.

A total of 168 horses sold Friday, with the $4.58 million gross representing a 23.87-percent increase over last year’s $3.69 million for the fourth session, when 159 horses sold. This year’s session average of $27,268 was a 17.24-percent hike compared to last year’s $23,258.

Through four days, this year’s sale is averaging $68,738, which betters last year’s $63,148 by 8.85 percent. The 2017 sale set the record for final average at $58,537.

A total of 121 horses have sold for at least $100,000 this year. Last year through four sessions the total was 120 and finished at a record 124.

Captain Corey, the first foal out of Luv U All, was purchased by Robert Lindstrom as agent for S R F Stable. He was consigned by Peninsula Farm and bred by Carter Duer.

Stonebridge Danish, out of Cream Puff, was purchased by Brixton Medical AB. The colt is a full brother to stakes-winner Creamy Mimi out of the family of Dan Patch Award-winner Pizza Dolce. He was consigned by Spring Haven Farm and bred by Angie Stiller.

Eighteen of Friday’s top 19 sellers were trotters. The pacer in that group was colt Candy Trader, who sold for $72,000 to Dave Menary, as agent. By Bettor’s Delight out of Deception, the family includes the dam of O’Brien Award-winner Control The Moment. Candy Trader was consigned by Kentuckiana Farms and bred by Fred Kruszelnicki.

Through four nights, Muscle Hill and Father Patrick led trotting sires in gross, with 55 Muscle Hill yearlings totaling $7.15 million ($130,073 average) and 48 Father Patrick yearlings totaling $5.36 million ($111,667). The two also led in average among trotting sires with more than one horse sold.

Somebeachsomewhere and first-crop sire Always B Miki topped the pacing sires in gross, with 38 Somebeachsomewhere yearlings totaling $4.28 million ($112,763 average) and 56 Always B Miki yearlings totaling $3.99 million ($71,321). Somebeachsomewhere led in average followed by Captaintreacherous at $73,776 for 49 yearlings sold.

The five-day yearling sale concludes Saturday, with the session beginning at 7 p.m. at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion. For complete results, click here.