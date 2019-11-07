For the second year in a row, it was a record year for the Standardbred Horse Sale.

The three-day yearling portion of the sale concluded Wednesday at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex, where a total of 833 horses sold for a record average of $48,903. The previous best average was set last year, at $42,675 for 830 horses. This year's average represented a 14.5-percent increase.

In addition, this year's gross of $40.73 million was nearly 15 percent better than last year's $35.42 million. The only other time the gross exceeded $40 million came in 2007, when 1,048 horses sold for $42.78 million.

"It was a great sale," Standardbred Horse Sale President and CEO Pete Spears said. "I think the sale was strong throughout, all the way to the end. There was a great reception for the top sires and many, many top-selling horses. We're very happy."

Last year, two yearlings reached six figures on Day 3 of the sale. This year, the total was five.

Pacing colt Keystone Catalyst was Wednesday's top seller, purchased for $120,000 by Myron Bell as agent. The colt, by Betting Line out of Keystone Caitlyn, is a three-quarter brother to 2018 Ontario Sire Stakes champion Keystone Concrete. The family also includes Keystone Havoc, the dam of millionaire Keystone Horatio and grandam of millionaire Bedroomconfessions. Keystone Catalyst was consigned by Vieux Carre Farms for Max J. Hempt.

Next on the list was Twin B Edge, a pacing colt by Betting Line out of Twin B Exquisite. He was purchased for $110,000 by Casie Coleman. The colt, from a family of strong Ontario Sire Stakes performers, was consigned and bred by Twinbrook Limited.

Three horses sold for $100,000.

Trotting colt Swingforthefences, by Swan For All out of stakes-winner Sunday Yankee, was purchased by Mel Hartman as agent. He is a half-brother to stakes-winner Miss Sue V, who in addition to her victories in North America later picked up wins in Europe. He was consigned and bred by Concord Stud Farm.

Vali Hanover, a trotting colt by Chapter Seven out of Vanity Treasure, was purchased by Jim Glass as agent. His family includes stakes-winner Fad Finance. The colt was consigned and bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.

Trotting filly Flawless Country, by Southwind Frank out of Aleah Hanover, sold to Ake Svanstedt. She is from the family of 2018 Yonkers International Trot champion Cruzado Dela Noche, who also counts the Copenhagen Cup among his victories in Europe. She was consigned by Spring Haven Farm and bred by Christian Stoltzfus.

A total of 374 trotters sold for $20.52 million, with the money divided nearly evenly between colts and fillies. The fillies averaged $55,297 for 182 and the colts averaged $54,469 for 192.

Muscle Hill was the top trotting stallion with an average of $153,323 for 31 horses. Father Patrick was second with an average of $109,667 for 24 horses.

A total of 459 pacers sold for $20.21 million. Colts averaged $49,943 for 229 and the fillies averaged $38,161 for 230.

Somebeachsomewhere was the top pacing sire with an average of $97,860 for 43 horses. Captaintreacherous was second with an average of $54,295 for 44 horses. First-crop sire Betting Line averaged $52,561 for 66 horses.

The Standardbred Horse Sale's two-day mixed sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. (EST).

For complete results, visit The Black Book.

Ken Weingartner

Media Relations Manager

U.S. Trotting Association