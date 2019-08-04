Records for Manchego, Shartin N in distaff stakes

East Rutherford, NJ -- Pacing and trotting harness racing mares met at The Meadowlands on Saturday (Aug. 3) in respective stakes on the Hambletonian Day program.

In the mares trot, the $186,000 Dr. John Steele Memorial, Manchego won her second straight, taking her foes wire-to-wire in a stakes record 1:50.

Dexter Dunn took Manchego to the top off the gate, while Hannelore Hanover settled in second and Top Expectation followed in third. There was no movement behind the leader as Manchego cut fractions of :26, :55.2 and 1:23.1 and Darling Mearas S rushed up first-over, attempting a duel.

Manchego held strongly to pass the wire first, with Hannelore Hanover getting some late foot to finish second over Darling Mearas S.

Manchego is trained by Nancy Johansson for owners Black Horse Racing.

In the mares pace, the $183,000 Lady Liberty, Shartin N continued to dominate the division while setting a world record of 1:46.4 with Tim Tetrick in the bike.

It was never in doubt that Shartin N was in control, taking the top over a quick-leaving Apple Bottom Jeans and paving the path to victory with a :26 first quarter. Kissin In The Sand led the second tier with a slight challenge, as Youaremycandygirl made a move and swung three-wide as the half went in :53.4 and three-quarters was posted in 1:21.

Then, Shartin N sprinted away from the field, with Caviart Ally closing on the rest to follow, while Shower Play passed tired ones to pick up the third spot.

Shartin N is trained by Jim King Jr . for owners Richard Pollucci, JoAnn Looney-King and Tim Tetrick LLC.