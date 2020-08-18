Red John Memorial goes to Benny Camden

Winning connections of Resolute Diamond winner of the Three Year Old Colts and Geldings Pace

WEST CORK, IE - Benny Camden in The Red John Memorial Pace and Aubade A Helene in The Maven Trot were the big winners at the 2020 Red John Memorial Festival in Lyre, Clonakilty.

Due to heavy rain on Friday night the committee took the decision to run all 21 races (11 from Saturday and 10 on Sunday) on Sunday and the rains stayed away with the card completed.

The Red John Memorial for pacers and The Maven Cup for trotters both had two elimination heats with four horses from each going forward to the final.

In the Red John Rhyds Rival ran them ragged winning the opening heat with a front running driver for John Richardson leading home Benny Camden by two and a half lengths with 2019 winner Rhyds Panache and Porterstown Courage also qualifying.

The second heat was also won in convincing fashion by Master Plan who led home Newtown Major and Llwyns Delight with Ayr Majesty securing the final ticket.

In the Final Ayr Majesty led out but Rhyds Rival took up the running after a circuit. Heading out on the final lap Llwyns Delight took on the leader and led down the back Rhyds Rival was still not finished and entering the final quarter overtook his rival and went for glory, all the while Benny Camden was closing and on the run to line got to and outstayed Rhys Rival to win by 1/2 length.

Winning driver Donal Murphy was full of emotion " Red John was one of us and to be honest this is the one we always wanted to win and ranks as one of my greatest achievements in the sport".

The Maven Trot Bian Luis Porsguen and Emperor Souverain had a rare old tussle in the opening heat with the former getting the nod by 1 1/4 lengths with Besame Mucho and Vallanzana going through to the final.

In the second eliminator Abraham came from last to first to win beating Aubade A Helene by 3/4 length winth Bingo Du Connee and Coumbaya Wind also getting "The Golden Tickets".

in the Final Abraham was sent off favourite and led from the start. Aubade A Helene joined him after the opening half mile and a war of attrition ensued .They were neck and neck for the remainder of the race and Abraham looked a winner but Patrick Hill on Aubade A Helene dug deep and eventually won by two and a half lengths.

"This is my second time winning the Maven (Brutenor in 2018) and I never thought Id get a second chance of winning. I grew up with Red John and it means so much to win this weekend" added Hill in the winners circle.

Gavin Murdock from Belfast took the driving honours for the Festival with three winning drives .The Gypsy Queen won the two year fillies with All Bets Are Off landing the three year old fillies division. Murdock who trains out of Annaghmore Raceway completed his treble with the gambled on Elski.

Three drivers managed doubles on the marathon program .Timmy O'Leary drove Resolute Diamond to win the three year old colts and geldings and later on American Rebel both who are owned by London based Denis Shanahan and trained by his brother John from Leap.

Philip " Buster" Gilligan has being making successful raids to Cork from his Dublin base in the past few weeks and drove Bain Luis Porsquen and Honor Code to victory.

Darren Timlin from Co Fermanagh is having a good year and Flatteur and Big Mac Delight were both on the score sheet during the day.

Alan Wallace Junior was the third to drive two winners . Indie Hanover and the recently purchased Eva Dairpet both owned by Derek Jennings were both impressive in their races.

by Tim Kelleher, for Harnesslink

Main Results

RED JOHN MEMORIAL FINAL 1 1/4 Miles

1st - Benny Camden D Murphy

2nd - Rhyds Rival J Richardson

3rd - Rhyds Panache C O'Reilly

TIME 2.52.6 DIST 1/2L 5 3/4L

THE MAVEN CUP TROT FINAL 1 1/2 Miles

1st - Aubade A Helene P Hill

2nd - Abraham S Duggan

3rd - Coumbaya Wind C Kerrigan

TIME 3.43.3 DIST 2 1/2L 3 1/4L