Red Mile Grand Circuit begins on Thursday

Lexington, KY - The eagerly anticipated Red Mile Grand Circuit meet kicks off with a ten race harness racing card on the evening of Thursday, September 28, post time is 7:00 p.m.

Freshman trotting colts will kick off the action when 41 of them spread over five divisions of the Bluegrass Stakes sponsored by Hickory Lane Horse Farms heralding their trotting stallion Uncle Peter, whose first crop offering rewrote the record books at the recently concluded Ohio Select Yearling sale.

Among the Bluegrass entrants are Peter Haughton Memorial winner You Know You Do, PASS champ Fashionwoodchopper, NYSS stalwart Fourth Dimension and NJSS final winner U Need Stones.

The top names in the game, both human and equine, will converge on Lexington to compete for more than $5 million in purses during the two week Grand Circuit meet over the famed red clay.

Racing is live at The Red Mile Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m., switches to a 1:00 p.m. post on Sunday then resumes with matinee racing October 5 through 8.

The Lexington Selected Yearling Sale gets underway on Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. and will continue through Saturday evening with more than 600 royally bred yearlings consigned.

The Red Mile Clubhouse will be open for dining each day during the Grand Circuit meet and you may reserve a table by dialing (859) 255-0752.

A more detailed preview of Thursday's races will be released on Tuesday after the program has been made final.

Nick Salvi