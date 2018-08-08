Horses announced for Gold Cup & Saucer

Here are the horses and positions for the trials:

Charlottetown, PE - Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park unveiled new events, promotions and of course the horses competing in the 59th running of the Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer.

The action gets underway on Thursday August 9th with 9 days of racing and 13 race programs leading up to the greatest show in harness racing on August 18th.

The 2018 edition of Old Home Week will feature several new events to celebrate the past and highlight the future in regional harness racing.

Sobeys will sponsor two new special Old Home Week races, kicking off on Saturday August 11th with the Sobeys Invitational, and culminating on August 18th with the Atlantic Canada Invitational presented by Sobeys.

Anthony and Amy MacDonald - co founders of The Stable, a fractional ownership company, will be doing a special promotion with their Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer starter Lincoln James.

The Stable.ca will offer 15 shares on this Gold Cup starter. Investors can go to www.thestable.ca and click on the Lincoln James promotion banner to be entered to win their chance to purchase a share. Each share can be purchased for $901 dollars (CDN). The 15 investors will be drawn by Tuesday and must purchase their share prior to the official draw of the race Tuesday August 14th. Go to www.thestable.ca for details.

On Wednesday, August 15th Red Shores will celebrate the race and breeding career of the sensational Somebeachsomewhere. At that evenings race card trophies, photos and other Beach memorabilia will be on display for all race fans to enjoy courtesy of co-owner Reg Pettipas and his wife Louise. In addition, select race videos from Somebeachsomewhere's record breaking performances will be broadcast. Post time is 7 p.m.

In 2018 PEI Harness Racing will recognize the history and horse people associated with Moncton, New Brunswick. On Thursday, August 16th, from 4 to 6 pm a Moncton reunion will be held in the EastLink trade center just off the Red Shores main lobby, followed that evening by a very special event "The Monctonian Pace" sponsored by the horse owners of the Moncton area, City of Moncton, David Lund and family, Dr. M.L. Patriquin and Moncton Standardbred Racing Association.

Throughout its nearly six decades of activity, and name changes from Moncton Raceway to Brunswick Downs and then Champlain Raceway, the Moncton track was known for record setting performances and the highest special event purses in the region. All those associated with the Moncton track over the years are invited to attend the reunion, bring along any materials they may wish to share, and celebrate memories.

In recognition of the outstanding contribution to the Gold Cup and Saucer by the late Mike MacDonald, for 2018 the winning driver in the Guardian Gold Cup and Saucer will be presented with the first Micheal MacDonald Memorial Trophy. A five time winner of the Gold Cup, Mike MacDonald was an annual competitor and major ambassador in the event.

In addition to these presentations and events, this year drivers will be competing for the Francis McIsaac Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the leading driver throughout the Old Home Week programs.

For more information on race dates, post times, promotions and broadcasts got to www.redshores.ca

by Lee Drake and Kent Oakes

