Red Shores launches Virtual Training Center

Charlottetown, PE - Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park is pleased to launch a new live harness racing racetrack cam to allow owners and horse lovers to enjoy the daily training routines of the equine athletes from the comfort of their home during the COVID - 19 Health crisis.

The cameras will stream daily from 7am - 5pm from the Red Shores web site.

Guests can go to redshores.ca and click on the live racing page.

The live track cam will allow you to view the virtual training center.

Lee Drake